FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 9, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK

  
Published April 4, 2023 07:23 AM
PLLogo

Midweek Matches Begin This Afternoon at 2:45 p.m. ET, Headlined by Chelsea Hosting Liverpool (3 p.m. ET on Peacock)

Second-Place Manchester City Visit Southampton Saturday, Apr. 8, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During Multi-Match Windows Today at 2:45 p.m. ET and this Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 4, 2023 – First-place Arsenal visit Liverpool this Sunday, Apr. 9, at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Arsenal, who are eight points ahead of second-place Manchester City, defeated Leeds United, 4-1, last weekend behind a brace from Gabriel Jesus and have won six consecutive Premier League matches. Liverpool lost to Manchester City, 4-1, on Saturday. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Anfield. Peacock will also present the match live in Spanish.

Midweek coverage kicks off this afternoon with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock leading into three matches at 2:45 p.m. ET: Leeds United v. Nottingham Forest (USA Network), Bournemouth v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock), and Leicester City v. Aston Villa (Peacock).

At 3 p.m. ET today on Peacock, Liverpool visit Chelsea, who enter their first match after parting with head coach Graham Potter. Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the action live from Stamford Bridge. The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 2:45 p.m. ET today, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Coverage tomorrow, Wed., Apr. 5, begins with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock followed by two matches live at 3 p.m. ET: West Ham v. third-place Newcastle (USA Network) and Manchester United v. Brentford (Peacock).

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday, Apr. 8, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network leading into fifth-place Manchester United hosting Everton at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Six matches will be presented live Saturday at 10 a.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Chelsea (USA Network, Universo), Aston Villa v. Nottingham Forest (Peacock), Brentford v. Newcastle (Peacock), Fulham v. West Ham (Peacock), Leicester City v. Bournemouth (Peacock), and Tottenham v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Premier League leading goal scorer Erling Haaland and second-place Manchester City visit Southampton on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Drury and Dixon will call the match live from St. Mary’s Stadium.

On Sunday, Premier League Mornings begins at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Leeds United hosting Crystal Palace at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Then at 11:30 a.m. ET, Arsenal visit Liverpool (11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock) followed by Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday and Sunday Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard. Ahmed Fareed hosts today’s and Wednesday’s shows alongside Howard and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

This season, Peacock will once again stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe react to Chelsea sacking Graham Potter, Arsenal’s dominating performance over Leeds United, and more. “The 2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass , the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/ .

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, SuperMotocross World Championship, golf, Olympic sports, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league .

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

DateTime (ET)MatchPlatform
Tues., Apr. 42 p.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network, Peacock
Tues., Apr. 42:45 p.m.Leeds United v. Nottingham ForestUSA Network
Tues., Apr. 42:45 p.m.Bournemouth v. Brighton & Hove AlbionPeacock
Tues., Apr. 42:45 p.m.Leicester City v. Aston VillaPeacock
Tues., Apr. 42:45 p.m.Goal RushPeacock
Tues., Apr. 43 p.m.Chelsea v. LiverpoolPeacock
Tues., Apr. 44:45 p.m.Goal ZoneUSA Network
Wed., Apr. 52 p.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network, Peacock
Wed., Apr. 53 p.m.West Ham v. NewcastleUSA Network
Wed., Apr. 53 p.m.Manchester United v. BrentfordPeacock
Wed., Apr. 55 p.m.Goal ZoneUSA Network
Sat., Apr. 87 a.m.Premier League MorningsUSA Network
Sat., Apr. 87:30 a.m.Manchester City v. EvertonUSA Network, Universo
Sat., Apr. 89:30 a.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network, Peacock
Sat., Apr. 810 a.m.Wolverhampton Wanderers v. ChelseaUSA Network, Universo
Sat., Apr. 810 a.m.Aston Villa v. Nottingham ForestPeacock
Sat., Apr. 810 a.m.Brentford v. NewcastlePeacock
Sat., Apr. 810 a.m.Fulham v. West HamPeacock
Sat., Apr. 810 a.m.Leicester City v. BournemouthPeacock
Sat., Apr. 810 a.m.Tottenham v. Brighton & Hove AlbionPeacock
Sat., Apr. 810 a.m.Goal RushPeacock
Sat., Apr. 8NoonPremier League LiveUSA Network, Peacock
Sat., Apr. 812:30 p.m.Southampton v. Manchester CityNBC, Peacock, Universo
Sat., Apr. 82:30 p.m.Goal ZoneNBC, Peacock
Sun., Apr. 98 a.m.Premier League MorningsUSA Network
Sun., Apr. 99 a.m.Leeds United v. Crystal PalaceUSA Network, Universo
Sun., Apr. 911 a.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network
Sun., Apr. 911:30 a.m.Liverpool v. ArsenalPeacock
Sun., Apr. 91:30 p.m.Goal ZonePeacock
Sun., Apr. 9 THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOWPeacock

–NBC SPORTS–