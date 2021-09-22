FIRST-PLACE CHELSEA HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SATURDAY, SEPT. 25 AT 7:30 A.M. ET ON NBCSN & UNIVERSO

Cristiano Ronaldo and Third-Place Manchester United Host Aston Villa Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock Featuring Telemundo’s Andres Cantor Calling PL Match in English For First Time, Alongside Robbie Earle

Tottenham Visit Arsenal in North London Derby This Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN & Telemundo

NBC Sports & Premier League Head to Los Angeles for “Premier League Mornings Live” Fan Festival on October 23-24

STAMFORD, Conn. – September 22, 2021 – First-place Chelsea host Manchester City this Saturday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Universo, highlighting this weekend’s Premier League action across NBC Sports.

Chelsea, who won 3-0 at Tottenham last weekend, remain unbeaten this season and have scored 12 goals while conceding only one. Manchester City drew Southampton, 0-0, last weekend.

The weekend’s coverage gets underway Saturday with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN. At 7:30 a.m. ET, Cristiano Ronaldo and third-place Manchester United host Aston Villa on Peacock featuring Telemundo Deportes’ Andres Cantor calling a Premier League match in English for the first time. Cantor will be joined by former Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle. This week, Cantor joined the latest episode of the “The 2 Robbies” podcast with Earle and Robbie Mustoe as a special guest. Click here to listen.

Four matches will be presented live at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday: Leicester City v. Burnley (NBCSN, Universo), Everton v. Norwich City (Peacock), Leeds United v. West Ham (Peacock), and Watford v. Newcastle (Peacock).

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Mohamed Salah and second-place Liverpool visit Brentford on NBCSN and Universo. Arlo White and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Brentford Community Stadium.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League players Tim Howard and Danny Higginbotham on Saturday and Howard and Earle on Sunday. On Monday, Ahmed Fareed hosts alongside Howard and Earle.

On Sunday, a two-hour Premier League Mornings begins at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN, leading into Southampton v. Wolverhampton Wanderers on NBCSN at 9 a.m. ET.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, Tottenham visit Arsenal in the North London Derby on NBCSN and Telemundo. White and Le Saux will call the action live from Emirates Stadium. Following the match is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The weekend’s coverage concludes Monday, Sept. 27 as Crystal Palace host Brighton & Hove Albion at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET (NBCSN).

This season, Peacock will stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

NBC SPORTS & PREMIER LEAGUE HEAD TO LOS ANGELES FOR “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL ON OCTOBER 23-24

NBC Sports and the Premier League take the Premier League Mornings Live fan festival to the West Coast for the first time, travelling to Los Angeles, Calif., on October 23-24, 2021. The two-day fan festival will take place at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum – home to two Olympic Games (1932 and 1984) and two Super Bowls (I and VII).

Click here for more information.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Match week on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On their latest episodes, Earle and Mustoe are joined by special guest Andres Cantor. They also discuss Manchester United’s win at West Ham, Chelsea continuing their dominant start, and more. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

Matches in Play for Premier League Pick ‘Em:

Match Week 6 Date Time (ET) Match Sat., Sept. 25 10 a.m. – NBCSN, Universo Leicester City v. Burnley Sat., Sept. 25 12:30 p.m. – NBCSN, Universo Brentford v. Liverpool Sun., Sept. 26 9 a.m. – NBCSN Southampton v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Sun., Sept. 26 11:30 a.m. – NBCSN, Telemundo Arsenal v. Tottenham Mon., Sept. 27 3 p.m. – NBCSN Crystal Palace v. Brighton & Hove Albion

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass, the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/.

LIVE STREAMING

Peacock’s expansive sports programming also includes live coverage of Notre Dame football, Ryder Cup golf, INDYCAR, Nitro RX, the 2021-22 Premier League season, Sunday Night Football and the upcoming Super Bowl LVI and Winter Olympics. NBC Sports on Peacock is a free channel streaming daily sports programming that includes Peacock Original Brother from Another, as well as The Dan Patrick Show, The Rich Eisen Show, PFT Live, PFT PM, Safety Blitz, The Peter King Podcast, Bet the Edge, A Good Football Show, Chris Simms Unbuttoned and NASCAR America Motormouths.

Premier League coverage will be available on Peacock Premium. Viewers can sign up at peacocktv.com. Peacock is currently available across devices, details here. Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers.

Premier League games on NBC and NBCSN will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. Coverage will be streamed via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for the Premier League this week (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Sept. 25 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings NBCSN Sat., Sept. 25 7:30 a.m. Chelsea v. Manchester City NBCSN, Universo Sat., Sept. 25 7:30 a.m. Manchester United v. Aston Villa Peacock Sat., Sept. 25 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live NBCSN Sat., Sept. 25 10 a.m. Leicester City v. Burnley NBCSN, Universo Sat., Sept. 25 10 a.m. Everton v. Norwich City Peacock Sat., Sept. 25 10 a.m. Leeds United v. West Ham Peacock Sat., Sept. 25 10 a.m. Watford v. Newcastle Peacock Sat., Sept. 25 Noon Premier League Live NBCSN Sat., Sept. 25 12:30 p.m. Brentford v. Liverpool NBCSN, Universo Sat., Sept. 25 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBCSN Sun., Sept. 26 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings NBCSN Sun., Sept. 26 9 a.m. Southampton v. Wolverhampton Wanderers NBCSN Sun., Sept. 26 11 a.m. Premier League Live NBCSN Sun., Sept. 26 11:30 a.m. Arsenal v. Tottenham NBCSN, Telemundo Sun., Sept. 26 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBCSN Mon., Sept. 27 2 p.m. Premier League Live NBCSN Mon., Sept. 27 3 p.m. Crystal Palace v. Brighton & Hove Albion NBCSN Mon., Sept. 27 5 p.m. Goal Zone NBCSN

–NBC SPORTS–