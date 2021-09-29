FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 3 AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBCSN & TELEMUNDO

Coverage Begins this Saturday, Oct. 2 as Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United Host Everton at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Universo

Arsenal Visit Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show on Peacock This Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

NBC Sports & Premier League Head to Los Angeles for “Premier League Mornings Live” Fan Festival on October 23-24

STAMFORD, Conn. – September 29, 2021 – In a matchup of the Premier League’s top two clubs, first-place Liverpool host second-place Manchester City this Sunday, Oct. 3 at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Telemundo, highlighting this weekend’s Premier League action across NBC Sports.

Liverpool, who drew Brentford, 3-3, last weekend, are the only remaining unbeaten club in the Premier League this season and lead the league with 15 goals scored. Mohamed Salah, who scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool last weekend, is tied for the most goals in the league with five. Manchester City beat Chelsea, 1-0, last weekend and have won four of their past five Premier League matches. Liverpool and Manchester City have combined to win the last four Premier League titles. Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Anfield, and will also offer commentary from a pitch-side desk.

The weekend’s coverage gets underway Saturday with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN, leading into Cristiano Ronaldo and fourth-place Manchester United hosting Everton at 7:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN and Universo).

Four matches will be presented live at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday: Leeds United v. Watford (NBCSN), Chelsea v. Southampton (USA Network, Universo), Burnley v. Norwich City (Peacock), and Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Newcastle (Peacock).

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Arsenal visit Brighton & Hove Albion on NBC, Peacock and Universo. White and Le Saux will call the match live from American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe.

On Sunday, a two-hour Premier League Mornings begins at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN, followed by three matches live at 9 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Leicester City (NBCSN), Tottenham v. Aston Villa (Peacock), and West Ham v. Brentford (Peacock). Following Liverpool-Manchester City at 11:30 a.m. ET is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

During Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET multi-match window, Goal Rush will stream on Peacock, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

This season, Peacock will stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

NBC SPORTS & PREMIER LEAGUE HEAD TO LOS ANGELES FOR “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL ON OCTOBER 23-24

NBC Sports and the Premier League take the Premier League Mornings Live fan festival to the West Coast for the first time, travelling to Los Angeles, Calif., on October 23-24, 2021. The two-day fan festival will take place at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum – home to two Olympic Games (1932 and 1984) and two Super Bowls (I and VII).

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Match week on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On their latest episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Arsenal’s 3-1 win against Tottenham, Manchester City’s win over Chelsea, and more. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

Matches in Play for Premier League Pick ‘Em:

Match Week 7 Date Time (ET) Match Sat., Oct. 2 12:30 p.m. – NBC, Peacock, Universo Brighton & Hove Albion v. Arsenal Sun., Oct. 3 9 a.m. – NBCSN Crystal Palace v. Leicester City Sun., Oct. 3 9 a.m. – Peacock Tottenham v. Aston Villa Sun., Oct. 3 9 a.m. – Peacock West Ham v. Brentford Sun., Oct. 3 11:30 a.m. – NBCSN, Telemundo Liverpool v. Manchester City

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass, the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/.

LIVE STREAMING

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live sports coverage on the service including the Tour de France, Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, Premier Lacrosse League, INDYCAR, Premiership Rugby, the 2021-22 Premier League season, Sunday Night Football, and Super Bowl LVI. Peacock Originals streaming on the service now include Lost Speedways, hosted by Dale Earnhardt, Jr.; Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts; My Pursuit: Life, Legacy & Jordan Burroughs; The Greatest Race; Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories & More, and In Deep with Ryan Lochte. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another, as well as The Dan Patrick Show, PFT Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

Premier League coverage will be available on Peacock Premium. Viewers can sign up at peacocktv.com. Peacock is currently available across devices, details here. Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers.

Premier League games on NBC and NBCSN will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. Coverage will be streamed via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for the Premier League this week (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Oct. 2 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings NBCSN Sat., Oct. 2 7:30 a.m. Manchester United v. Everton NBCSN, Universo Sat., Oct. 2 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live NBCSN Sat., Oct. 2 10 a.m. Leeds United v. Watford NBCSN Sat., Oct. 2 10 a.m. Chelsea v. Southampton USA Network, Universo Sat., Oct. 2 10 a.m. Burnley v. Norwich City Peacock Sat., Oct. 2 10 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Newcastle Peacock Sat., Oct. 2 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Oct. 2 Noon Premier League Live NBCSN Sat., Oct. 2 12:30 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Arsenal NBC, Peacock, Universo Sun., Oct. 3 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings NBCSN Sun., Oct. 3 9 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Leicester City NBCSN Sun., Oct. 3 9 a.m. Tottenham v. Aston Villa Peacock Sun., Oct. 3 9 a.m. West Ham v. Brentford Peacock Sun., Oct. 3 11 a.m. Premier League Live NBCSN Sun., Oct. 3 11:30 a.m. Liverpool v. Manchester City NBCSN, Telemundo Sun., Oct. 3 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBCSN





