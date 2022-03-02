FIRST-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY HOST CRISTIANO RONALDO & MANCHESTER UNITED IN MANCHESTER DERBY THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 6 AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO

Sunday’s Manchester Derby Could Feature Two Top-Four Teams for 7th Time since Start of 2013-14 Season

Second-Place Liverpool Host Fifth-Place West Ham this Saturday, Mar. 5 at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock & Universo

Goal Rush Returns on Peacock during Saturday’s Five-Match 10 a.m. ET Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 2, 2022 – Kevin De Bruyne and first-place Manchester City host Cristiano Ronaldo and fourth-place Manchester United in the 187th edition of the Manchester Derby this Sunday, March 6 at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Sunday’s match – the 18th Manchester Derby to be presented by NBC Sports – could feature two top-four clubs for the 7th time since the start of the 2013-14 season. City topped United, 2-0, on Nov. 6, 2021 in their most recent meeting. Last weekend, Manchester City beat Everton, 1-0, and Manchester United drew Watford, 0-0. Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Etihad Stadium.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday, March 5, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Leeds United visiting Leicester City at 7:30 a.m. ET (USA Network, Universo). Leeds will be led for the first time by head coach Jesse Marsch, who is the 3rd American to manage in the Premier League. At 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, NBC Sports presents five matches live: Burnley v. Christian Pulisic and Chelsea (USA Network, Universo), Aston Villa v. Southampton (Peacock), Newcastle v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock), Norwich City v. Brentford (Peacock), and Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Crystal Palace (Peacock). During the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window, Goal Rush will stream on Peacock, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Mohamed Salah and second-place Liverpool host fifth-place West Ham on NBC, Peacock and Universo. Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties last Sunday in the EFL Cup Final to capture the first major trophy of the English football season. West Ham defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers, 1-0, last weekend and sit two points behind Manchester United for fourth place. White and Dixon will call the action live from Anfield.

On Sunday, March 6, Premier League Mornings begins at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Arsenal visiting Watford.

This weekend’s coverage concludes Monday, March 7, as Harry Kane and Tottenham host Everton at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Paul Burmeister hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, Burmeister is joined by Howard and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

This season, Peacock will stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On their latest episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Liverpool’s EFL Cup Final win, Chelsea benching Romelu Lukaku, and more. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

Matches in Play for Premier League Pick ‘Em:

Match Week 28 Date Time (ET) Match Sat., Mar. 5 10 a.m. – USA Network, Universo Burnley v. Chelsea Sat., Mar. 5 12:30 p.m. – NBC, Peacock, Universo Liverpool v. West Ham Sun., Mar. 6 9 a.m. – USA Network Watford v. Arsenal Sun., Mar. 6 11:30 a.m. – USA Network, Telemundo Manchester City v. Manchester United Mon., Mar. 7 3 p.m. – USA Network, Universo Tottenham v. Everton

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass, the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, NTT IndyCar Series and much more. Upcoming events streaming on Peacock include The Players Championship and the ISU World Figure Skating Championships. Peacock Originals streaming now include Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Meddling, and Picabo. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. Coverage will be streamed via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for the Premier League this week (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Mar. 5 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Mar. 5 7:30 a.m. Leicester City v. Leeds United USA Network, Universo Sat., Mar. 5 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Mar. 5 10 a.m. Burnley v. Chelsea USA Network, Universo Sat., Mar. 5 10 a.m. Aston Villa v. Southampton Peacock Sat., Mar. 5 10 a.m. Newcastle v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Sat., Mar. 5 10 a.m. Norwich City v. Brentford Peacock Sat., Mar. 5 10 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Crystal Palace Peacock Sat., Mar. 5 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Mar. 5 12:30 p.m. Liverpool v. West Ham NBC, Peacock, Universo Sun., Mar. 6 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Mar. 6 9 a.m. Watford v. Arsenal USA Network Sun., Mar. 6 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Mar. 6 11:30 a.m. Manchester City v. Manchester United USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Mar. 6 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Mon., Mar. 7 3 p.m. Tottenham v. Everton USA Network, Universo Mon., Mar. 7 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

