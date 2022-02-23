FIRST-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT EVERTON THIS SATURDAY, FEB. 26 AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK

This Weekend’s Coverage Begins Friday, Feb. 25 with Southampton-Norwich City at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network

Three Rescheduled Matches Presented Live Today on Peacock: Burnley v. Harry Kane & Tottenham (2:30 p.m. ET), Watford v. Crystal Palace (2:30 p.m. ET), and Liverpool, Aiming to Move within 3 points of First-Place Manchester City, Host Leeds United (2:45 p.m. ET)

Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse Featured in New Episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW Sunday, Feb. 27 on Peacock

Last Saturday’s Manchester City-Tottenham was Most-Watched Premier League Match in Nearly 4 Years

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 23, 2022 – Kevin De Bruyne and first-place Manchester City visit Frank Lampard’s Everton this Saturday, Feb. 26 at 12:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Manchester City lost to Tottenham, 3-2, last weekend on Harry Kane’s 95th-minute winner, marking City’s first league loss since Oct. 30, 2021. Manchester City sit six points ahead of second-place Liverpool. Everton fell to Southampton, 2-0, last weekend. Arlo White and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Goodison Park.

This weekend’s coverage begins Friday, Feb. 25 with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, leading into Southampton v. Norwich City at 3 p.m. ET.

Coverage on Saturday begins with Premier League Mornings 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Leeds United-Tottenham at 7:30 a.m. ET (USA Network, Universo).

At 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, NBC Sports presents four matches live: Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United v. Watford (USA Network, Universo), Brentford v. Newcastle (Peacock), Brighton & Hove Albion v. Aston Villa (Peacock), and Crystal Palace v. Burnley (Peacock).

On Sunday, Feb. 27, Premier League Mornings begins at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by West Ham hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers at 9 a.m. ET (USA Network, Telemundo) and Goal Zone at 11 a.m. ET on USA Network.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard.

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by Roger Bennett and Michael Davies, features Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse this Sunday on Peacock.

In rescheduled matches, Tottenham visit Burnley and Watford host Crystal Palace today at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock. At 2:45 p.m. ET today, second-place Liverpool host Leeds United on Peacock. With a victory, Liverpool move within three points of Manchester City at the top of the table. Tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 24, Arsenal host Wolverhampton Wanderers at 2:45 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe host today’s and tomorrow’s shows on Peacock.

This season, Peacock will stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

LAST SATURDAY’S MANCHESTER CITY-TOTTENHAM WAS MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH IN NEARLY 4 YEARS

Tottenham’s thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester City last Saturday on NBC and Peacock averaged a Total Audience Delivery of 1.42 Million viewers – marking the most-watched Premier League match since the Manchester Derby on April 7, 2018 (1.42 million TAD). With the Liverpool-Chelsea match on NBC and Peacock on August 28, 2021 (1.41 million TAD), NBC Sports this season has registered two of the four-most watched live PL matches ever in the U.S.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On their latest episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Harry Kane’s brace against Manchester City, Liverpool’s come-from-behind win over Norwich City, and more. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

Matches in Play for Premier League Pick ‘Em:

Match Week 27 Date Time (ET) Match Sat., Feb. 26 10 a.m. – USA Network, Universo Manchester United v. Watford Sat., Feb. 26 10 a.m. – Peacock Brighton & Hove Albion v. Aston Villa Sat., Feb. 26 10 a.m. – Peacock Crystal Palace v. Burnley Sat., Feb. 26 12:30 p.m. – Peacock Everton v. Manchester City Sun., Feb. 27 9 a.m. – USA Network, Telemundo West Ham v. Wolverhampton Wanderers

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass, the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, NTT IndyCar Series and much more. Upcoming events streaming on Peacock include The Players Championship and the ISU World Figure Skating Championships. Peacock Originals streaming now include Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Meddling, Picabo, and American Rockstars. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. Coverage will be streamed via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for the Premier League this week (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Wed., Feb. 23 2:30 p.m. Burnley v. Tottenham Peacock Wed., Feb. 23 2:30 p.m. Watford v. Crystal Palace Peacock Wed., Feb. 23 2:45 p.m. Liverpool v. Leeds United Peacock Thurs., Feb. 24 2:45 p.m. Arsenal v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock Fri., Feb. 25 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Fri., Feb. 25 3 p.m. Southampton v. Norwich City USA Network, Universo Fri., Feb. 25 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sat., Feb. 26 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Feb. 26 7:30 a.m. Leeds United v. Tottenham USA Network, Universo Sat., Feb. 26 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Feb. 26 10 a.m. Manchester United v. Watford USA Network, Universo Sat., Feb. 26 10 a.m. Brentford v. Newcastle Peacock Sat., Feb. 26 10 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Aston Villa Peacock Sat., Feb. 26 10 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Burnley Peacock Sat., Feb. 26 12:30 p.m. Everton v. Manchester City Peacock Sat., Feb. 26 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Sun., Feb. 27 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Feb. 27 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Feb. 27 9 a.m. West Ham v. Wolverhampton Wanderers USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Feb. 27 11 a.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sun., Feb. 27 2:30 p.m. THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW Peacock

