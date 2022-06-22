FIRST-PLACE NEW YORK METS VISIT MIAMI MARLINS ON MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF THIS SUNDAY, JUNE 26 LIVE AT NOON ET ON PEACOCK; PREGAME BEGINS AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK

Cliff Floyd (Former Mets and Marlins Player) and Tommy Hutton (Marlins Analyst) Join Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play) in MLB Sunday Leadoff Booth

NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed Hosts Pregame Coverage on Peacock at 11:30 a.m. ET, Alongside Former MLB First Baseman Gaby Sanchez

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 22, 2022 – MLB RBI leader Pete Alonso and the National League-leading New York Mets visit Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Miami Marlins in an NL East divisional showdown from loanDepot park on MLB Sunday Leadoff live this Sunday, June 26 at Noon ET on Peacock.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts Cliff Floyd (former Mets and Marlins player) and Tommy Hutton (long-time Marlins analyst). Benetti will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams.

Floyd, a 17-year MLB veteran as an outfielder and first baseman, spent over five seasons with the Marlins (1997-2002) and four seasons with the Mets (2003-06). He won the 1997 World Series with Marlins, the franchise’s first-ever title, and was named an All-Star in 2001. Floyd retired in 2009 with 233 career home runs and 865 RBIs. He currently serves as an analyst on MLB Network and Sirius XM Radio

A 12-year MLB veteran, Hutton played for the Dodgers, Phillies, Blue Jays, and Expos from 1966-81. He currently serves as a Marlins analyst for Bally Sports Florida.

This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff coverage begins with the pregame show at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock. NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed is the pre- and postgame host of MLB Sunday Leadoff and also serves as the in-game reporter.

Nine-year MLB veteran and Miami native Gaby Sanchez, who spent five seasons with the Marlins (2008-12) and currently serves as an analyst on Bally Sports Florida, will serve as this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff pre- and postgame analyst alongside Fareed. Sanchez was named an All-Star in 2011 as a first baseman with the Marlins. Rob Friedman, aka PitchingNinja, will also join the pregame show to provide pitching breakdowns.

How to Watch:

Date Show Time (ET) Platform Sun., June 26 MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame 11:30 a.m. Peacock Sun., June 26 Mets vs. Marlins Noon Peacock

Commentators:









Play by Play: Jason Benetti Analysts: Cliff Floyd and Tommy Hutton Pre- and Postgame Host/In-game Reporter: Ahmed Fareed Pre- and Postgame Analyst: Gaby Sanchez



Beginning Sunday, May 8 with the debut game of MLB Sunday Leadoff, Peacock will live stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game for 18 consecutive weeks, with start times for the first six Sunday games at 11:30 a.m. ET and the following 12 Sunday games beginning at Noon ET. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pregame and post-game shows on Peacock.

On each of the 18 Sundays that Peacock presents a game, it will be scheduled as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day , when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin. Peacock will also be the exclusive home of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game – featuring top minor league prospects – which will be played during All-Star Week in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.





2022 MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock Game Schedule

Date Time Matchup June 26 Noon ET New York Mets at Miami Marlins July 3 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers July 10 Noon ET Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles July 17 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays July 24 Noon ET Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies July 31 Noon ET Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays August 7 Noon ET Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians August 14 Noon ET San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals August 21 Noon ET Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians August 28 Noon ET Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins September 4 Noon ET Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates





