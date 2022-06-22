 Skip navigation
FIRST-PLACE NEW YORK METS VISIT MIAMI MARLINS ON MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF THIS SUNDAY, JUNE 26 LIVE AT NOON ET ON PEACOCK; PREGAME BEGINS AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK

  
Published June 22, 2022 11:24 AM
mlb_sunday_leadoff

Cliff Floyd (Former Mets and Marlins Player) and Tommy Hutton (Marlins Analyst) Join Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play) in MLB Sunday Leadoff Booth

NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed Hosts Pregame Coverage on Peacock at 11:30 a.m. ET, Alongside Former MLB First Baseman Gaby Sanchez

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 22, 2022 – MLB RBI leader Pete Alonso and the National League-leading New York Mets visit Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Miami Marlins in an NL East divisional showdown from loanDepot park on MLB Sunday Leadoff live this Sunday, June 26 at Noon ET on Peacock.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts Cliff Floyd (former Mets and Marlins player) and Tommy Hutton (long-time Marlins analyst). Benetti will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams.

Floyd, a 17-year MLB veteran as an outfielder and first baseman, spent over five seasons with the Marlins (1997-2002) and four seasons with the Mets (2003-06). He won the 1997 World Series with Marlins, the franchise’s first-ever title, and was named an All-Star in 2001. Floyd retired in 2009 with 233 career home runs and 865 RBIs. He currently serves as an analyst on MLB Network and Sirius XM Radio

A 12-year MLB veteran, Hutton played for the Dodgers, Phillies, Blue Jays, and Expos from 1966-81. He currently serves as a Marlins analyst for Bally Sports Florida.

This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff coverage begins with the pregame show at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock. NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed is the pre- and postgame host of MLB Sunday Leadoff and also serves as the in-game reporter.

Nine-year MLB veteran and Miami native Gaby Sanchez, who spent five seasons with the Marlins (2008-12) and currently serves as an analyst on Bally Sports Florida, will serve as this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff pre- and postgame analyst alongside Fareed. Sanchez was named an All-Star in 2011 as a first baseman with the Marlins. Rob Friedman, aka PitchingNinja, will also join the pregame show to provide pitching breakdowns.

How to Watch:

DateShowTime (ET)Platform
Sun., June 26MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame11:30 a.m.Peacock
Sun., June 26Mets vs. MarlinsNoonPeacock

Commentators:




    • Play by Play: Jason Benetti

    • Analysts: Cliff Floyd and Tommy Hutton

    • Pre- and Postgame Host/In-game Reporter: Ahmed Fareed

    • Pre- and Postgame Analyst: Gaby Sanchez

Beginning Sunday, May 8 with the debut game of MLB Sunday Leadoff, Peacock will live stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game for 18 consecutive weeks, with start times for the first six Sunday games at 11:30 a.m. ET and the following 12 Sunday games beginning at Noon ET. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pregame and post-game shows on Peacock.

On each of the 18 Sundays that Peacock presents a game, it will be scheduled as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day, when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin. Peacock will also be the exclusive home of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game – featuring top minor league prospects – which will be played during All-Star Week in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

For steps on how to watch MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock, click here.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Triple Crown horse racing, golf, INDYCAR, the USFL, Sunday Night Football, Olympic sports, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

2022 MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock Game Schedule

DateTimeMatchup
June 26Noon ETNew York Mets at Miami Marlins
July 3Noon ETKansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers
July 10Noon ETLos Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles
July 17Noon ETKansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays
July 24Noon ETChicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies
July 31Noon ETDetroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays
August 7Noon ETHouston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
August 14Noon ETSan Diego Padres at Washington Nationals
August 21Noon ETChicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
August 28Noon ETLos Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins
September 4Noon ETToronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates


