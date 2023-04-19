FOURTH-PLACE NEWCASTLE HOST FIFTH-PLACE TOTTENHAM THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 23, AT 9 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO

First-Place Arsenal Host Southampton this Friday, April 21, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During Multi-Match Window this Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 19, 2023 – Fourth-place Newcastle host Harry Kane and fifth-place Tottenham this Sunday, Apr. 23, at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo in a crucial matchup with top-four implications, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Newcastle, who lost at Aston Villa, 3-0, last weekend, are three points ahead of Tottenham for fourth place with one game in hand on Spurs. Tottenham fell to Bournemouth, 3-2, last Saturday. Joe Speight and Lee Dixon will call the match live from St. James’ Park.

This weekend’s coverage begins Friday with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network leading into first-place Arsenal hosting Southampton at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Arsenal, who have drawn each of their last two matches, are four points ahead of second-place Manchester City, with one more game played than City (Arsenal visit Manchester City next Wed., Apr. 26, at 3 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock). Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the action live from Emirates Stadium.

Coverage this Saturday, Apr. 22, begins with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Leeds United visiting Fulham at 7:30 a.m. ET (USA Network, Universo). Four matches will be presented live Saturday at 10 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Nottingham Forest (USA Network, Universo), Brentford v. Aston Villa (Peacock), Crystal Palace v. Everton (Peacock), and Leicester City v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

On Sunday, Premier League Mornings begins at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by two matches live at 9 a.m. ET: Newcastle-Tottenham (USA Network, Telemundo) and Bournemouth-West Ham (Peacock). This weekend’s coverage concludes Sunday at 11 a.m. ET with Goal Zone on USA Network and Peacock.

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday and Sunday Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe and former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard. Ahmed Fareed hosts Friday’s shows alongside Mustoe and Howard.

This season, Peacock will once again stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Arsenal dropping points at West Ham, Manchester City beating Leicester City, and more. “The 2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass , the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/ .

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, SuperMotocross World Championship, golf, Olympic sports, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league .

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Fri., Apr. 21 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Fri., Apr. 21 3 p.m. Arsenal v. Southampton USA Network, Universo Fri., Apr. 21 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sat., Apr. 22 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Apr. 22 7:30 a.m. Fulham v. Leeds United USA Network, Universo Sat., Apr. 22 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Apr. 22 10 a.m. Liverpool v. Nottingham Forest USA Network, Universo Sat., Apr. 22 10 a.m. Brentford v. Aston Villa Peacock Sat., Apr. 22 10 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Everton Peacock Sat., Apr. 22 10 a.m. Leicester City v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock Sat., Apr. 22 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Apr. 22 Noon Goal Zone USA Network, Peacock Sun., Apr. 23 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sun., Apr. 23 9 a.m. Newcastle v. Tottenham USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Apr. 23 9 a.m. Bournemouth v. West Ham Peacock Sun., Apr. 23 11 a.m. Goal Zone USA Network, Peacock





–NBC SPORTS–