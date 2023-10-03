Free agent Reggie Bullock reportedly to sign with Rockets

The Houston Rockets are going to be better defensively this season — and teach their young stars how to play on that end. They hired a defensive-minded coach in Ime Udoka. They signed one of the best on-ball defenders in the NBA in Dillon Brooks. They added a plus defender at the point in Fred VanVleet.

Now add Reggie Bullock to the mix. The free agent wing is headed to the Rockets once he clears waivers, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent Reggie Bullock plans to sign with the Houston Rockets after he clears waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bullock – a 38.4% 3-point shooter over 10 NBA seasons – fielded interest from several teams following buyout and gives Houston a reliable 3&D wing. pic.twitter.com/S75ORwiBsX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 3, 2023

This is almost certainly a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

Bullock was a part-time starter on the wing in Dallas who slipped a little on defense in recent seasons but is still solid on that end, plus shot 38% from 3 last season. He was traded from Dallas to San Antonio as part of the larger Grant Williams deal. Recently, he agreed to a buyout with San Antonio and is a free agent now that he has cleared waivers.

The Rockets can offer Bullock minutes he may not have gotten on interested contenders.

Signing Bullock follows a series of moves the Rockets made this offseason to bump up in the standings. Houston will be better, although they still look like a play-in team at best in a conference with a lot of depth and quality rosters feeling pressure to take a step forward this season.