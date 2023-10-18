 Skip navigation
Harden reportedly has participated in one 76ers scrimmage so far, will he play in opener?

  
Published October 17, 2023 08:32 PM
Philadelphia 76ers Open Scrimmage

WILMINGTON, DE - OCTOBER 14: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers during an open scrimmage on October 14, 2023 at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

James Harden has not been a distraction during the 76ers training camp and preseason... well, any more than just the presence of a former league MVP who requested a trade would be. However, he has been professional and not the deliberately disruptive force he has been in previous stops when trying to get traded.

That doesn’t mean he’s been part of everything at Sixers practices — and it leads to questions about whether he will play for the team — reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Decision time is coming for Harden. He said he would never play for a Daryl Morey team again, then echoed that last week but added he would play in the team’s final preseason game and be ready for the start of the season. This latest report hints at a possible longer timeline for his return.

In a little more than a week the words will be over and it will be time for actions. Although, the best way to up his trade value would be to play well.

Harden has pushed for a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers, but talks there have gained no serious traction. The Clippers reportedly have offered one first-round pick (2028), one pick swap and expiring matching salary. Morey is demanding multiple picks and Terance Mann be part of the deal. The Clippers know they are the lone serious bidder and have zero motivation to up their offer, particularly with questions about their future direction looming.

So we wait. Until something changes the dynamics of the negotiation, there is no reason for either side to compromise.

It’s going to be a wild season in Philadelphia. Harden is going to play a huge role in that, one way or another.

For those of us on the outside, grab your popcorn because this will be great theater.

