HARRY KANE & TOTTENHAM HOST LEICESTER CITY THIS SATURDAY, SEPT. 17, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO

Matchweek Begins this Friday, Sept. 16 with Two Matches Live at 3 p.m. ET: Aston Villa v. Southampton (USA Network, Universo) and Nottingham Forest v. Fulham (Peacock)

First-Place Arsenal Visit Brentford this Sunday at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo

THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, Hosted by Roger Bennett and Michael Davies, Returns this Sunday Afternoon on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 14, 2022 – Harry Kane and Tottenham host Leicester City this Saturday, Sept. 17, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Tottenham, one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the Premier League this season (Manchester City) beat Fulham, 2-1, on Sept. 3. Kane is tied for third in the PL with five goals scored in six matches. Leicester City aim for their first win of the season after falling to Brighton & Hove Albion, 5-2, on Sept. 4. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the action live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This week’s coverage begins Friday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. ET with Premier League Live on USA Network, followed by two matches live at 3 p.m. ET: Aston Villa v. Southampton (USA Network, Universo) and Nottingham Forest v. Fulham (Peacock).

On Saturday, Premier League Mornings begins at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network ahead of Manchester City and Premier League leading goal scorer Erling Haaland (10 goals) visiting Wolverhampton Wanderers at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. At 10 a.m. ET, Newcastle host Bournemouth on USA Network and Universo.

Sunday’s coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET as first-place Arsenal visit Brentford on USA Network and Telemundo, followed by Everton hosting West Ham at 9:15 a.m. ET (USA Network and Telemundo). The weekend’s coverage concludes with Goal Zone at 11:15 a.m. ET on USA Network.

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe. Ahmed Fareed hosts Friday’s shows alongside Mustoe and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

Earlier this week, the Premier League announced three matches – Brighton & Hove Albion-Crystal Palace, Manchester United-Leeds United, and Chelsea-Liverpool – have been postponed due to events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW RETURNS TO NBC SPORTS FOR NINTH SEASON THIS SUNDAY AFTERNOON ON PEACOCK

THE MEN IN BLAZER SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personalities Roger Bennett and Michael Davies, returns for its ninth season with NBC Sports this weekend, beginning this Sunday afternoon on Peacock.

NBC SPORTS & PREMIER LEAGUE TO BRING “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL TO PHILADELPHIA ON OCTOBER 15-16

NBC Sports and the Premier League are traveling to Philadelphia for the next Premier League Mornings Live fan festival, on October 15-16. The two-day fan festival will take place at Dilworth Park, located outside of Philadelphia’s City Hall in Center City, and features live action from nine Premier League fixtures presented across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Telemundo and Universo.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Chelsea firing Thomas Tuchel, recap the first round of results in the UEFA Champions League, and more. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Fri., Sept. 16 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Fri., Sept. 16 3 p.m. Aston Villa v. Southampton USA Network, Universo Fri., Sept. 16 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest v. Fulham Peacock Sat., Sept. 17 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Sept. 17 7:30 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Manchester City USA Network, Universo Sat., Sept. 17 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Sept. 17 10 a.m. Newcastle v. Bournemouth USA Network, Universo Sat., Sept. 17 Noon Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Sept. 17 12:30 p.m. Tottenham v. Leicester City NBC, Peacock, Universo Sun., Sept. 18 7 a.m. Brentford v. Arsenal USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Sept. 18 9 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Sept. 18 9:15 a.m. Everton v. West Ham USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Sept. 18 11:15 a.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sun., Sept. 18 THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW Peacock

