HARRY KANE & TOTTENHAM VISIT CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, AUG. 14, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 10, 2022 – Harry Kane and Tottenham visit Raheem Sterling and Chelsea this Sunday, Aug. 14, at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Chelsea and Tottenham meet this weekend in a big London Derby after both clubs opened the 2022-23 Premier League campaign with victories last weekend. Chelsea topped Everton, 1-0, behind a Jorginho penalty and Tottenham came from behind to defeat Southampton, 4-1. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux, who made nearly 300 appearances for Chelsea as a player, will call the action live from Stamford Bridge.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday with Premier League Mornings live at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Frank Lampard’s Everton visiting Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

Five matches will be presented live at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday: Manchester City v. Bournemouth (USA Network, Universo), Southampton v. Leeds United (Peacock), Arsenal v. Leicester City (Peacock), Brighton & Hove Albion v. Newcastle (Peacock), and Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Fulham (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Saturday’s match coverage concludes at 12:30 p.m. ET as Manchester United visit Brentford on NBC, Peacock and Universo. Manchester United fell to Brighton & Hove Albion, 2-1, on Sunday in their first Premier League match under new manager Erik ten Hag. Brentford drew Leicester City, 2-2, last weekend to open their season. Drury and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Gtech Community Stadium.

On Sunday, Premier League Mornings begins at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network ahead of Nottingham Forest hosting West Ham at 9 a.m. ET (USA Network and Telemundo). Following Chelsea-Tottenham (11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo) is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

This weekend’s coverage concludes Monday, Aug. 15 as Mohamed Salah and Liverpool host Crystal Palace at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard. Cara Banks hosts Monday’s shows with Earle and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

This season, Peacock will once again stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on "The 2 Robbies" podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Manchester United's nightmare start, Fulham surprising Liverpool, Erling Haaland's dream debut for Manchester City, and more.

Date Time (ET) Match Sat., Aug. 13 10 a.m. – USA Network, Universo Manchester City v. Bournemouth Sat., Aug. 13 12:30 p.m. – NBC, Peacock, Universo Brentford v. Manchester United Sun., Aug. 14 9 a.m. – USA Network, Telemundo Nottingham Forest v. West Ham Sun., Aug. 14 11:30 a.m. – USA Network, Telemundo Chelsea v. Tottenham Mon., Aug. 15 3 p.m. – USA Network, Universo Liverpool v. Crystal Palace

Following is the NBC Sports’ schedule for the first weekend of the Premier League season (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Aug. 13 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Aug. 13 7:30 a.m. Aston Villa v. Everton USA Network, Universo Sat., Aug. 13 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Aug. 13 10 a.m. Manchester City v. Bournemouth USA Network, Universo Sat., Aug. 13 10 a.m. Southampton v. Leeds United Peacock Sat., Aug. 13 10 a.m. Arsenal v. Leicester City Peacock Sat., Aug. 13 10 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Newcastle Peacock Sat., Aug. 13 10 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Fulham Peacock Sat., Aug. 13 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Aug. 13 Noon Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Aug. 13 12:30 p.m. Brentford v. Manchester United NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Aug. 13 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sun., Aug. 14 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Aug. 14 9 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. West Ham USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Aug. 14 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Aug. 14 11:30 a.m. Chelsea v. Tottenham USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Aug. 14 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Mon., Aug. 15 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., Aug. 15 3 p.m. Liverpool v. Crystal Palace USA Network, Universo Mon., Aug. 15 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

