Hawks place guard Trae Young in concussion protocol

Here’s one for the “ban the charge” crowd.

The Hawks’ Trae Young has been put in the league’s concussion protocol after taking a charge from the Cavaliers’ Isaac Okoro midway through the fourth quarter Saturday.

Trae Young is heading to the locker room after taking this charge from Isaac Okoro. pic.twitter.com/Cs8R0syyV1 — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) January 21, 2024

From the Hawks’ official announcement:

After an evaluation by the team’s athletic training and medical staff, Young has been diagnosed with a concussion. Per the league’s Concussion Policy, Young will begin the NBA-mandated Return-to-Participation process. This process includes a series of steps designed to ensure an athlete exhibits symptom-free behavior before resuming basketball activities. There is no predetermined timetable to complete the process.

Young has been among the few bright spots in a disappointing Hawks season. He is averaging 26.9 points and 10.8 assists a game, shooting 36.4% from 3, and is second in fan voting for East All-Star guard starters.