Hawks place guard Trae Young in concussion protocol

  
Published January 21, 2024 12:59 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers v Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 20: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks warms up before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena on January 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Here’s one for the “ban the charge” crowd.

The Hawks’ Trae Young has been put in the league’s concussion protocol after taking a charge from the Cavaliers’ Isaac Okoro midway through the fourth quarter Saturday.

From the Hawks’ official announcement:

After an evaluation by the team’s athletic training and medical staff, Young has been diagnosed with a concussion. Per the league’s Concussion Policy, Young will begin the NBA-mandated Return-to-Participation process. This process includes a series of steps designed to ensure an athlete exhibits symptom-free behavior before resuming basketball activities. There is no predetermined timetable to complete the process.

Young has been among the few bright spots in a disappointing Hawks season. He is averaging 26.9 points and 10.8 assists a game, shooting 36.4% from 3, and is second in fan voting for East All-Star guard starters.

