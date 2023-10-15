 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
What drivers said after Las Vegas playoff race
SAS Championship - Round Three
Pampling wins SAS Championship after marathon Sunday
Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes
Americans Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes win beach volleyball world title

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_florio_clevssf_231015.jpg
Schwartz helps engineer Browns win against 49ers
nbc_fnia_floriotlawhit_231015.jpg
Lawrence sustains ‘bruise in the knee’ in Week 6
nbc_fnia_floriojimmyghit_231015.jpg
Jimmy G taken to hospital with ‘back injury’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
What drivers said after Las Vegas playoff race
SAS Championship - Round Three
Pampling wins SAS Championship after marathon Sunday
Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes
Americans Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes win beach volleyball world title

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_florio_clevssf_231015.jpg
Schwartz helps engineer Browns win against 49ers
nbc_fnia_floriotlawhit_231015.jpg
Lawrence sustains ‘bruise in the knee’ in Week 6
nbc_fnia_floriojimmyghit_231015.jpg
Jimmy G taken to hospital with ‘back injury’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Home cooking: Jones, Stewart lead Liberty past Aces to avoid WNBA Finals sweep

  
Published October 15, 2023 06:54 PM
2023 WNBA Finals - Las Vegas Aces v New York Liberty

BROOKLYN, NY - OCTOBER 15: New York Liberty celebrate winning Game 3 of the 2023 WNBA Finals on October 15, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Mike Lawrence/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 27 points and Breanna Stewart added 20 to help the New York Liberty beat the Las Vegas Aces 87-73 on Sunday in the WNBA Finals and force a Game 4.

New York struggled in the first two games against the Aces in Las Vegas, but the Liberty found their shooting touch in Game 3 behind Jones, who hit four of the team’s 13 3-pointers.

“She was huge for us,” Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said of Jones, who came to the Liberty in a trade in the offseason. “Those 3’s changed the moment of the game a bit. The ball went in. Other games the ball wasn’t going in for us. We got back to our identity. Proud of the effort and commitment and connection we had. Now we’ve got to do it again.”

This was the Liberty’s first win in the WNBA Finals since Teresa Weatherspoon’s half-court shot in Game 2 against Houston in 1999. The Aces are up 2-1 in the best-of-five series and Game 4 is Wednesday night in New York.

The Liberty led by three at halftime before scoring the first eight points of the third quarter to take a double-digit lead, bringing the crowd of 17,143 to its feet. They led 61-50 after three quarters.

Behind A’ja Wilson, the Aces got to within six before Stewart hit a turnaround jumper and Betnijah Laney stole the ball from Jackie Young at half court and made a layup to extend the lead back to 10.

Las Vegas didn’t challenge the rest of the way and star guard Chelsea Gray went back to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter after injuring her foot.

“I can’t give you an update, I’ll let you know when we know,” Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon said.

Kelsey Plum scored 29 points and Wilson added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Aces, who are looking to become the first team to win consecutive titles since the 2001-02 Los Angeles Sparks. That came on the heels of the Houston Comets winning the WNBA’s first four championships.

“This is a good team we’re talking about, obviously a different feeling in their place,” Wilson said of the Liberty. “We still have a chance to take care of business.”

The Aces had won their first seven games in this postseason by an average of 17.3 points. They were looking to become the first team to go 8-0 in a WNBA postseason and the first to not lose a game since Seattle in 2020.

The first two games of the series, as well as the four regular-season meetings, were all blowouts, with the closest game being a nine-point win by New York on Aug. 28. That was the last loss the Aces had until Sunday.

New York had stretches of playing well in the first half, buoyed by the sellout crowd that included NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as well as basketball greats Dawn Staley, Sue Bird and Tony Parker. The Liberty extended their lead to 41-34 on Jones’ layup with 2:27 left in the half before the Aces got within 43-40 at the break. Jones had 16 points in the first half while Plum scored 15.