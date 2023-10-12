Hornets’ Bridges faces more domestic allegations, putting his NBA future in jeopardy

Facing a new round of troubling allegations linked to his previous domestic violence case, it’s difficult to envision Miles Bridges being back on the Hornets this season — or in the NBA for the foreseeable future.

Bridges is due in a Charlotte court on Nov. 13 to answer a criminal summons for violation of a protective order — one of two violations of the order where he faces potential prosecution (the first was from January).

Last year, when Bridges pled no contest to a domestic violence charge involving the mother of his children, the plea agreement included three years probation and a 10-year protective order for the woman. The couple is in a custody battle over their children and currently share custody. This latest incident occurred on Oct. 6 near Charlotte during a custody exchange of the children, according to police reports obtained by the Associated Press.

The details of the most recent violation are ugly. Bridges allegedly shattered the window of his former girlfriend’s car by throwing billiard balls at it — while the children were in the car. Bridges’ current girlfriend also kicked and hit at the same vehicle. Bridges also threatened to withhold child support and “take everything from her” if she told police.

The Hornets released a statement saying they are aware of the new reports and are gathering more information, a sentiment echoed by the league office. Multiple reports out of Charlotte say the team was unaware of the latest allegations when Bridges signed a $7.9 million qualifying offer to play this season.

Bridges was sidelined and away from the Hornets all of last season following the initial domestic violence arrest and eventual no-contest plea to charges (a plea that allowed Bridges to avoid admitting guilt). With those charges, Bridges missed out on what likely would have been around a $100 million contract extension he was up for.

Now, if there is even a shred of truth to these latest allegations, the Hornets will certainly waive Bridges and eat the money to have him away from the team. No other NBA team will go near him, at least in the foreseeable future. He will have derailed his own, promising NBA career.

