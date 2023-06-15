Hornets center Mark Williams has thumb surgery to repair ligament

When Hornets’ center Mark Williams returned after missing six games in March due to a sprained thumb, the thought was that was the end of it.

It turns out it was a little more than a sprain. Williams underwent thumb surgery this week, the Hornets announced.

INJURY UPDATE: Mark Williams has undergone successful surgery to address a torn ligament in his right thumb. — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) June 14, 2023

While there is no official timeline for his return, this kind of surgery usually would have him back in time for training camp. However, don’t expect to see him on the Hornets roster for Summer League.

Williams, the 7'1" center out of Duke spent a chunk of the start of the season in the G-League (when the Hornets were focused on winning but wanted to get him reps) and he dominated there. In the showcase games he averaged 22.2 points and 12.2 rebounds a game on 64.8% shooting. Soon he was up with the big club and not long after that he was starting.

In 17 games as a starter, Williams averaged 11.6 points and 9.8 rebounds a game with an impressive 64.4 true shooting percentage, and while he has work to do on that end there was promise. Whatever the Hornets are building with LaMelo Ball and the No. 2 pick in this draft, Williams will be in the middle of it.