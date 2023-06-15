 Skip navigation
Hornets center Mark Williams has thumb surgery to repair ligament

  
Published June 15, 2023 08:14 AM
Chicago Bulls v Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 31: Mark Williams #5 of the Charlotte Hornets is introduced before the game against the Chicago Bulls on March 31, 2023 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

When Hornets’ center Mark Williams returned after missing six games in March due to a sprained thumb, the thought was that was the end of it.

It turns out it was a little more than a sprain. Williams underwent thumb surgery this week, the Hornets announced.

While there is no official timeline for his return, this kind of surgery usually would have him back in time for training camp. However, don’t expect to see him on the Hornets roster for Summer League.

Williams, the 7'1" center out of Duke spent a chunk of the start of the season in the G-League (when the Hornets were focused on winning but wanted to get him reps) and he dominated there. In the showcase games he averaged 22.2 points and 12.2 rebounds a game on 64.8% shooting. Soon he was up with the big club and not long after that he was starting.

In 17 games as a starter, Williams averaged 11.6 points and 9.8 rebounds a game with an impressive 64.4 true shooting percentage, and while he has work to do on that end there was promise. Whatever the Hornets are building with LaMelo Ball and the No. 2 pick in this draft, Williams will be in the middle of it.