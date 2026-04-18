How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs: TV, live stream info for Sunday’s NBA playoff game

This Sunday night, the NBA Playoffs return to NBC Sports for the first time since 2002, and make their debut on Peacock. It all starts at 6:30 PM ET when the Orlando Magic take on the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Then, at 9:00 PM, it’s the Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs. Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM with NBA Showtime. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2026 NBA Playoffs on NBC and Peacock.

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Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs Game Preview:

The Trail Blazers defeated the Phoenix Suns 114-110 in Tuesday night’s play-in tournament, overcoming a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

Deni Avdija led the way for Portland, scoring a game-high 41 points with 12 assists and 7 rebounds.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT, DENI IS HIM. pic.twitter.com/omgnra0hR4 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) April 15, 2026

Jrue Holiday added 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists in the win.

“We kept our composure,” said Avdija. “I feel like we showed character today. We showed growth. We showed we’re capable of keeping our composure and making winning plays. We didn’t give up the whole game. That’s what matters.”

“It’s the culmination of a tough year,” said Blazers acting coach Tiago Splitter.“But this group is very resilient. I think we showed that in the fourth quarter, just believing in ourselves and getting it done. I’m happy for them. They went through a lot throughout the season, and to be in the playoffs is a great accomplishment for this group.”

Splitter took over after head coach Chauncey Billups was arrested on October 23.

The San Antonio Spurs, making their return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019, won 62 games to finish second in the Western Conference.

Victor Wembanyama has been a cornerstone for San Antonio, averaging career highs in scoring (25.0 ppg) and rebounding (11.5 rpg) while leading the league with 3.1 blocks per game in just 29.2 minutes per game.

The Spurs have won two of three games against the Trail Blazers this season, including a 112-101 victory on April 8. Wembanyama did not play in any of those games.

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs:

When: Sunday, April 19

Sunday, April 19 Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock



What other NBA games are on NBC and Peacock tonight?

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons - 6:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

NBC Sports will present up to 23 games in the First Round and 11 games in the Conference Semifinals across either NBC and Peacock, or Peacock and NBCSN. Playoff programming concludes with exclusive coverage of the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock

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Which playoff rounds will be available on Peacock?

Peacock’s NBA Playoffs coverage spans multiple rounds, including Round 1, the Conference Semifinals, and the Western Conference Finals, with coverage evolving as the postseason progresses.

Will Peacock show both Eastern and Western Conference playoff games?

Yes. During earlier rounds such as Round 1 and the Conference Semifinals, Peacock will carry a mix of Eastern and Western Conference playoff games.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.