If Harden stays in Philly, Rockets reportedly to make run at Irving

Will there be multiple bidders for Kyrie Irving this summer? We know Dallas wants him back next to Luka Dončić, but is there anyone else? Will Irving have options?

Enter the Rockets and their $60 million in cap space. While Houston is considered the frontrunner to land James Harden this summer, if he decides to stay in Philadelphia the Rockets may turn their attention to Irving as Plan B, Marc Stein wrote in his latest Sunday newsletter .

I have also heard that the Rockets, in the event that they are unable to lure Harden away from Philadelphia and back to Houston, plan to weigh a run at Dallas’ Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks remain the league’s only known team with definitive interest in signing the mercurial Irving next month, but league sources say that the Rockets have been increasingly cited as a team that could (stress: could) join the bidding if Harden elects to stay with the 76ers.

Irving would like options. While there has been clear interest between LeBron James and Irving in a reunion, the Lakers’ front office does not see it the same way . If the Lakers aren’t in, the market for Irving shrinks.

While we could debate the wisdom of making Irving the face of the Rockets franchise with a lot of young talent on the roster, it speaks more to Houston’s desire to spend their cap space on a big-name elite talent. Ownership and management there are more than ready to move on from the rebuilding stage and want wins. They want some veterans to help get them those wins. If Harden decides what he wants most is a ring and stays with the 76ers, Irving may be the best free agent on the market.

It will be a busy summer for Irving, who is also expected to play in the Drew League in the Los Angeles area, and is about to announce a new shoe deal, apparently with Chinese company Anta .

As for where Irving is playing his basketball next fall, the smart money is on Dallas. But keep an eye on another Texas team, just in case.