Indianapolis police investigating Patrick Beverley throwing ball at Pacers fan

It was an ugly incident when Milwaukee’s Patrick Beverley threw a ball at a Pacers fan. Now, the Indianapolis Police Department is getting involved and investigating to see if there is a crime, reports Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.

Indianapolis Police is investigating the incident between Patrick Beverley and a fan during Game 6 of Bucks-Pacers series; detectives confirm to me and @MikeVorkunov they are working with Gainbridge Fieldhouse to review video footage and plan to speak with the parties involved. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 8, 2024

The NBA is already investigating the incident from Game 6 of the Bucks vs. Pacers series in Indianapolis, with Beverley facing a possible fine or suspension.

The incident came late in the fourth quarter of the game that eliminated the Bucks. Beverley fires a ball into the stands, missing the intended target but hitting a woman in the head. Another Pacers fan — who reportedly had been engaging with Beverley and the Bucks bench — stood up and tossed the ball back to him and said something, then Beverley fired the ball at that fan.

altercation between pat bev and pacers fans behind the bench pic.twitter.com/dfQpqSBv33 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 3, 2024

When the backlash to his actions came Beverley first tweeted out this was “not fair at all” but later admitted he needs to do better.

But I have to be better. And I will 🙏🏾❤️ — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 3, 2024

Beverley will face some kind of punishment from the league, which understandably frowns on players throwing things at fans. Whether he will face punishment from law enforcement remains to be seen.