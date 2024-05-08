 Skip navigation
Indianapolis police investigating Patrick Beverley throwing ball at Pacers fan

  
Published May 8, 2024 05:37 PM
Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 30: Patrick Beverley #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks walks backcourt against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Fiserv Forum on April 30, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Bucks defeated the Pacers 115-92. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It was an ugly incident when Milwaukee’s Patrick Beverley threw a ball at a Pacers fan. Now, the Indianapolis Police Department is getting involved and investigating to see if there is a crime, reports Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.

The NBA is already investigating the incident from Game 6 of the Bucks vs. Pacers series in Indianapolis, with Beverley facing a possible fine or suspension.

The incident came late in the fourth quarter of the game that eliminated the Bucks. Beverley fires a ball into the stands, missing the intended target but hitting a woman in the head. Another Pacers fan — who reportedly had been engaging with Beverley and the Bucks bench — stood up and tossed the ball back to him and said something, then Beverley fired the ball at that fan.

When the backlash to his actions came Beverley first tweeted out this was “not fair at all” but later admitted he needs to do better.

Beverley will face some kind of punishment from the league, which understandably frowns on players throwing things at fans. Whether he will face punishment from law enforcement remains to be seen.

