INDYCAR IS EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK THIS SUNDAY

Peacock to Present its First Exclusive NTT INDYCAR Series Race Sunday with Honda Indy Toronto at 3 P.M. ET with Less Than Five Minutes of Commercials

Live Coverage of Qualifying and Practice Sessions from the Streets of Toronto Stream Exclusively on Peacock Friday-Sunday

Peacock Also Exclusively Streams Live Coverage of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 14, 2022 – Peacock will present its first exclusive NTT INDYCAR SERIES race this Sunday with the Honda Indy Toronto at 3 p.m. ET, featuring limited commercial interruptions throughout race coverage. Within the race window, Peacock will present the Honda Indy Toronto with less than five minutes of commercial interruption, providing fans with near nonstop action from green flag to checkered flag.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from the streets of Toronto on Friday-Sunday will also stream exclusively on Peacock. Friday’s practice session begins at 2:30 p.m. ET. On Saturday, the second practice session begins at 10 a.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 2 p.m. ET. Live warmup coverage ahead of the Honda Indy Toronto begins on Sunday on Peacock at 10:55 a.m. ET.

Kevin Lee (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Dave Burns and Dillon Welch will provide reports from pit road.

The Honda Indy Toronto returns after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Simon Pagenaud won the last time the race was held in 2019.

Scott McLaughlin won INDYCAR’s last race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 3 and now owns two victories on the season. 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson leads the points standings heading into the Honda Indy Toronto with eight races remaining in the season.

TOP FIVE DRIVERS IN 2022 INDYCAR SERIES STANDINGS

Driver Points Marcus Ericsson 321 Will Power 301 Josef Newgarden 287 Alex Palou 286 Pato O’Ward 256

For more information about INDYCAR on Peacock and how to sign up, click here. And for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Peacock from NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey, click here.

BROADCAST TEAM









Play by Play : Kevin Lee Analysts : Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe Pit Reporters : Dave Burns, Dillon Welch





HOW TO WATCH









Streaming – Peacock



Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., July 15 Honda Indy Toronto – Practice Peacock 2:30 p.m. Sat., July 16 Honda Indy Toronto – Practice 2 Peacock 10 a.m. Honda Indy Toronto – Qualifying Peacock 2 p.m. Sun., July 17 Honda Indy Toronto – Warmup Peacock 10:55 a.m. Honda Indy Toronto Peacock 3 p.m.

In addition to this weekend’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES race, Peacock will also present exclusive live coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on Saturday.

IMSA: FCP EURO NORTHEAST GRAND PRIX

Live coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Conn., is presented this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. The two-hour and forty-minute race features two car classes in competition: GT Daytona (GTD) and Grand Touring Daytona Pro (GTD PRO).

USA Network will present an encore of the race Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

BROADCAST TEAM









Play by Play : Brian Till Analyst : Calvin Fish Pit Reporters : Parker Kligerman, Hannah Newhouse







