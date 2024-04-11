Injuries sideline Hawks’ Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Oknogwu for Play-In Game

Trae Young is back, but the Atlanta Hawks will be without two key rotation players for next week’s play-in tournament.

Starting forward Jalen Johnson and backup center Onyeka Okongwu are out for the game against the Bulls on April 17, the team announced Thursday. Johnson sprained his ankle in the game against the Heat on Tuesday and is expected to miss at least three weeks, which would go deep into the first round of the playoffs, if the Hawks advance that far.

Johnson is having a breakout season for the Hawks, averaging 16 points and 8.7 rebounds a game.

Okongwu, who comes off the bench behind Clint Capela, is out at least a month after a non-surgical procedure Tuesday to address inflammation in his left big toe. Okongwu averages 10.2 points and 6.8 rebounds a game this season.

The Bulls and Hawks will face off as the No. 9 and 10 seeds in the East next Wednesday, April 17. There is a slim chance the game could be in Atlanta — if the Hawks win their remaining two games and the Bulls lose all of their remaining three — but most likely it will be at the United Center in Chicago.

The winner of the 9/10 game advances to face the loser of the 7/8 play-in game (right now Philadelphia and Miami, but that could change), while the loser’s season is over.

