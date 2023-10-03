 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship - Ohio State vs. Iowa
Five storylines to watch during the Big Ten women’s basketball season
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Caitlin Clark, Iowa headline Peacock’s 2023-24 Big Ten women’s basketball schedule
Eli Tomac face
Eli Tomac rides again weeks ahead of schedule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

Solheim Cup
Stupples and Nichols share thoughts on Solheim Cup
nbc_pl_lutvbur_fostergoal_231003.jpg
Foster slots home Burnley’s opener v. Luton Town
Buckley healthy ahead of Sanderson Farms home game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship - Ohio State vs. Iowa
Five storylines to watch during the Big Ten women’s basketball season
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Caitlin Clark, Iowa headline Peacock’s 2023-24 Big Ten women’s basketball schedule
Eli Tomac face
Eli Tomac rides again weeks ahead of schedule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

Solheim Cup
Stupples and Nichols share thoughts on Solheim Cup
nbc_pl_lutvbur_fostergoal_231003.jpg
Foster slots home Burnley’s opener v. Luton Town
Buckley healthy ahead of Sanderson Farms home game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

James Harden expected to report to 76ers training camp as early as Tuesday

  
Published October 3, 2023 03:30 PM
Philadelphia 76ers Media Day

CAMDEN, NJ - SEPTEMBER 26: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during media day at the 76ers Training Complex on September 26, 2022 in Camden, New Jersey. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Getty Images

James Harden was a no-show at 76ers media day in Philadelphia on Monday.

However, he is expected to meet the team in Colorado as soon as Tuesday to be part of the team’s training camp, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Harden could start working out with the team on Wednesday.

Harden, who picked up his $35.6 million player option for this season, has requested a trade, ideally to the Clippers. There is no traction in talks with Los Angeles and no market for the former MVP’s services beyond that, at least not at the prices 76ers president Daryl Morey is asking. Which left Harden with little choice but to report, a clause in the CBA says if a player “withholds services” for 30 days during the final year of his contract (which Harden is in), he could be prevented from becoming a free agent next summer, and in this case the 76ers would have to approve any new contract.

The question is, how disruptive will Harden be once he gets there? When trying to force his way out of Houston, Harden was enough of a distraction — very public partying, throwing a ball at a teammate during practice, and more — that it pushed the Rockets toward a deal. Harden has already called Morey a liar and said he never wanted to play again for an organization Morey was part of. That felt pretty disruptive.

Harden’s teammates said they were excited he was joining camp.

With an engaged Harden, Philadelphia would have at least a puncher’s chance of contending in the East (Boston and Milwaukee have significantly upgraded their rosters this offseason and would be tough to beat). Harden played at a high level last season averaging 21 points and 10.7 rebounds a game last season, although that did not earn him an All-Star spot or an All-NBA nod at the end of the season (things that frustrated Harden).

Harden at least will be at new coach Nick Nurse’s training camp. How that goes could be one of the most entertaining storylines of the year.

Mentions
James-Harden.jpg James Harden Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers