James Harden expected to report to 76ers training camp as early as Tuesday

James Harden was a no-show at 76ers media day in Philadelphia on Monday.

However, he is expected to meet the team in Colorado as soon as Tuesday to be part of the team’s training camp, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Harden could start working out with the team on Wednesday.

Harden, who picked up his $35.6 million player option for this season, has requested a trade, ideally to the Clippers. There is no traction in talks with Los Angeles and no market for the former MVP’s services beyond that, at least not at the prices 76ers president Daryl Morey is asking. Which left Harden with little choice but to report, a clause in the CBA says if a player “withholds services” for 30 days during the final year of his contract (which Harden is in), he could be prevented from becoming a free agent next summer, and in this case the 76ers would have to approve any new contract.

The question is, how disruptive will Harden be once he gets there? When trying to force his way out of Houston, Harden was enough of a distraction — very public partying, throwing a ball at a teammate during practice, and more — that it pushed the Rockets toward a deal. Harden has already called Morey a liar and said he never wanted to play again for an organization Morey was part of. That felt pretty disruptive.

Harden’s teammates said they were excited he was joining camp.

Tyrese Maxey says it’d be great if James Harden comes to Sixers camp, that the team “as a brotherhood” would love to have him.



Also says that the focus today was simply the Sixers’ (Harden-less) practice. — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) October 3, 2023

#Sixers PG Pat Beverley on James Harden being expected to join the team as early as today. pic.twitter.com/FF09U7fcqX — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 3, 2023

With an engaged Harden, Philadelphia would have at least a puncher’s chance of contending in the East (Boston and Milwaukee have significantly upgraded their rosters this offseason and would be tough to beat). Harden played at a high level last season averaging 21 points and 10.7 rebounds a game last season, although that did not earn him an All-Star spot or an All-NBA nod at the end of the season (things that frustrated Harden).

Harden at least will be at new coach Nick Nurse’s training camp. How that goes could be one of the most entertaining storylines of the year.

