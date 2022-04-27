JASON BENETTI NAMED PLAY-BY-PLAY ANNOUNCER OF MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF ON PEACOCK

MLB Sunday Leadoff Begins May 8 with Boston Red Sox Hosting Chicago White Sox from Fenway Park Live at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBC; Pregame Coverage Starts at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock

Benetti Will be Joined in Booth by Local Analysts from Participating Teams of Each Week’s Game

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 27, 2022 – Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will serve as the voice of MLB Sunday Leadoff, Peacock’s exclusive Sunday morning Major League Baseball package, which begins on May 8 with White Sox vs. Red Sox at Fenway Park live at 11:30 a.m. ET. White Sox-Red Sox will also be simulcast on the NBC broadcast network beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Benetti will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams.

“I am simply ecstatic to be a part of MLB Sunday Leadoff,” said Benetti. “One of the true joys of calling games is knowing that each partner I work with provides a new perspective, energy and personality to the telecast. To get to start the baseball day on Sunday every week with analysts who are so knowledgeable about their teams and distinct as people will be an absolute pleasure.”

“Jason is one of the best baseball announcers in the business,” said Sam Flood, NBC Sports Executive Producer. “We’re excited to expand his role within the NBC Sports family, with a new national MLB platform to complement his role as the voice of the White Sox for NBC Sports Chicago.”

Benetti has served as the voice of the Chicago White Sox for NBC Sports Chicago since 2016, and has been calling Major League Baseball games nationally on ESPN/ESPN Radio since 2011. At last summer’s Tokyo Olympics, Benetti served as NBC Sports’ lead baseball play-by-play commentator.

Benetti has served as a play-by-play announcer for a wide range of ESPN events since 2011, including MLB, college football and college basketball games, as well as ESPN’s MLB Statcast AI coverage of the MLB Wild Card and Home Run Derby. Benetti graduated from Syracuse University in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, economics, and psychology, and earned his J.D. from Wake Forest School of Law in 2011.

Beginning on May 8 with White Sox vs. Red Sox at Fenway Park at 11:30 a.m. ET (pregame at 11 a.m. ET), Peacock will live stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game for 18 consecutive weeks, with start times for the first six Sunday games at 11:30 a.m. ET and the following 12 Sunday games beginning at Noon ET. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pregame and post-game shows on Peacock. NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed is the host of MLB Sunday Leadoff.

On each of the 18 Sundays that Peacock presents a game, it will be scheduled as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day , when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin. Peacock will also be the exclusive home of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game – featuring top minor league prospects – which will be played during All-Star Week in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Peacock's expansive programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more.

2022 MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock Game Schedule

Date Time Matchup May 8 11:30 a.m. ET Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox May 15 11:30 a.m. ET San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves May 22 11:30 a.m. ET St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates May 29 11:30 a.m. ET San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds June 5 11:30 a.m. ET Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees June 12 11:30 a.m. ET Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians June 19 Noon ET Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals June 26 Noon ET New York Mets at Miami Marlins July 3 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers July 10 Noon ET Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles July 17 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays July 24 Noon ET Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies July 31 Noon ET Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays August 7 Noon ET Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians August 14 Noon ET San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals August 21 Noon ET Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians August 28 Noon ET Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins September 4 Noon ET Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates





