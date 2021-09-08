KATHRYN TAPPEN AND CHRIS SIMMS TO HOST PEACOCK SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FINAL, A NEW EXCLUSIVE POST-GAME SHOW STREAMING THROUGHOUT 2021 NFL SEASON

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final Premiering September 12 Following Bears-Rams Game Football Night in America, Sunday Night Football, and Peacock Sunday Night Football Final Will Stream on Peacock Throughout 2021 NFL Season

New York, NY – September 8, 2021 – Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, a new NFL post-game show produced by NBC Sports, will stream exclusively on Peacock following every Sunday Night Football game during the 2021 season. The new show will debut this Sunday following NBC Sports’ coverage of the Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams game and will be hosted by NBC Sports commentators Kathryn Tappen and Chris Simms, who will provide instant reactions to each Sunday game along with highlights and interviews. Plus, Football Night in America commentators Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy, Drew Brees, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth will provide recaps and insights into the day’s biggest moments.

Kathryn Tappen is one of NBC Sports’ most versatile voices, serving as a host or reporter on many of the biggest events in sports, including the Olympics, Super Bowl, NFL Kickoff, Stanley Cup Playoffs and Final, and Notre Dame Football.

“I am honored to join Chris and this cast of the best voices and opinions in the NFL. The producers of our Peacock show have created a fun and energized format that plays into all of our personalities,” said host Kathryn Tappen. “To get the opportunity to wrap up the most-watched day of the week in the NFL is going to be a blast!”

Joining Kathryn as a co-host of Peacock Sunday Night Football Final is former NFL and college quarterback Chris Simms. Simms is a college and pro football analyst across numerous NBC Sports programs and platforms, including Football Night in America, Pro Football Talk with Mike Florio, and the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast.

“Kathryn and I have the privilege of wrapping up the NFL day each week with the best team in the business,” said host Chris Simms. “From on-site interviews to highlights to breaking down the film, I’m excited to bring even more NFL content to Peacock viewers.”

Sunday Night Football -- which has been primetime television’s No. 1 show for an unprecedented 10 consecutive seasons -- NBC Sports’ NFL playoff games, Super Bowl LVI, and Football Night in America -- the most-watched studio show in sports -- will all stream live on Peacock for the first time this season. Peacock Sunday NFL Final will not stream following NFL Kickoff on Sept. 9 and NBC Sports’ Thanksgiving game on Nov. 25. Football Night in America, Sunday Night Football, and Peacock Sunday Night Football Final will stream on Peacock Premium, and viewers can sign up here. Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers.

Below is the complete schedule of games:

2021 NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE **Thurs. Sept. 9 NFL Kickoff Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sun. Sept. 12 Week 1 Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams Sun. Sept. 19 Week 2 Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens Sun. Sept. 26 Week 3 Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers Sun. Oct. 3 Week 4 Tampa Bay Bucs at New England Patriots *Sun. Oct. 10 Week 5 Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs *Sun. Oct. 17 Week 6 Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers *Sun. Oct. 24 Week 7 Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers *Sun. Oct. 31 Week 8 Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings *Sun. Nov. 7 Week 9 Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams *Sun. Nov. 14 Week 10 Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders *Sun. Nov. 21 Week 11 Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers **Thurs. Nov. 25 Week 12 Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints *Sun. Nov. 28 Week 12 Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens *Sun. Dec. 5 Week 13 San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks *Sun. Dec. 12 Week 14 Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers *Sun. Dec. 19 Week 15 New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers *Sun. Dec. 26 Week 16 Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys *Sun. Jan. 2 Week 17 Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

*Flex Week

** No New Episode of Peacock Sunday Night Football Final

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final is the newest addition to Peacock’s slate of sports programming, which features an array of content NFL fans can enjoy. NBC Sports on Peacock is a free channel streaming daily sports programming that includes Peacock Original Brother from Another, as well as The Dan Patrick Show, The Rich Eisen Show, PFT Live, PFT PM, Safety Blitz, The Peter King Podcast, and Chris Simms Unbuttoned.

In addition to NFL coverage, Peacock currently features live sports content from Premier League, Premier League Lacrosse, IndyCar, Pro Motocross, AVP Volleyball, Track and Field, and the Tokyo Paralympics. Highlights of Peacock’s previous live sports offerings include the Tokyo Olympics, NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs and Finals, U.S. Open golf, and Tour de France, and upcoming events include exclusive coverage of Notre Dame Football’s home opener against the Toledo Rockets as well as coverage of every home game throughout the season, Superbowl LVI, and the Beijing Winter Olympics.

To learn more about the NFL on Peacock, including how to watch and how to sign up, click here.

About Peacock

Peacock is NBCUniversal’s streaming service. Peacock delivers a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and Hollywood’s biggest studios. In addition, Peacock taps into NBCUniversal’s unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night, Spanish-language, and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. For more information on Peacock, click here.