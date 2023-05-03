KELLY CLARKSON, NOAH LYLES & MARIO LOPEZ TO PICK KENTUCKY DERBY WINNERS DURING NBC SPORTS’ DERBY COVERAGE THIS SATURDAY AT NOON ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

NBC News and E! News to Feature Kentucky Derby Segments This Week as NBCUniversal Surrounds Derby Day

NBC Sports to Present Record 7.5 Hours of Kentucky Derby Coverage on NBC and Peacock this Saturday Beginning at Noon ET

Telemundo Deportes to Present Coverage of the “Run for the Roses” for First Time on Universo

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 3, 2023 – NBCUniversal presents a comprehensive slate of content and promotion ahead of and during the 149th Kentucky Derby this Saturday, May 6, at noon ET as part of its record broadcast coverage on NBC and Peacock live from iconic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. NBC Sports’ complete programming details surrounding its coverage of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks is available here .

In preparation for the Kentucky Derby, NBC Sports asked a number of celebrities and NBCUniversal personalities for their race picks, including Kelly Clarkson (The Kelly Clarkson Show), reigning 200m world champion and Tokyo Olympic 200m bronze medalist Noah Lyles, Mario Lopez (All Access), four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves, and more. Their picks will be revealed during Derby coverage this Saturday on NBC and Peacock.

Special guests that are expected to make appearances during Saturday’s broadcast include:







Reigning Indianapolis 500 champion and current NTT INDYCAR SERIES points standings leader Marcus Ericsson





Oksana Masters , the most decorated U.S. Winter Paralympian of all time, and six-time Paralympian Aaron Pike

Oksana Masters, the most decorated U.S. Winter Paralympian of all time, and six-time Paralympian Aaron Pike

Emmy and Tony Award nominated actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph stars in the Derby opening tease and re-tease.

A wide range of NBCUniversal properties will join NBC Sports in celebrating the cultural and entertainment spectacle that is the Kentucky Derby. A summary of Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks week activities and activations are below:

NBC NEWS: NBC News’ Dylan Dreyer, who returns for her fifth Kentucky Derby, will serve as a fashion and lifestyle correspondent on Saturday’s Derby coverage. Dreyer will join TODAY on-site from Churchill Downs on Friday and be joined by NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby host Mike Tirico and NBC News’ Steve Kornacki, who returns to NBC Sports’ Derby coverage as an insights analyst for the third year.

E! NEWS: E! News conducted a best-of-fashion package this week where they highlighted Derby outfits from previous years in a piece that will also be presented on E! News digital and social channels.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES: Four-time Olympic gold medalist and NBC Sports track & field analyst Sanya Richards-Ross of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns for her second Derby and will serve as a fashion and lifestyle correspondent on Saturday’s “Run for the Roses” coverage. Season 15 of RHOA premieres this Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Jenna Lyons of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City is expected to be interviewed during Saturday’s Derby broadcast. Season 15 of RHONY premieres Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF: Players from this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves at 11:35 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, including Braves third baseman Austin Riley, made race picks.

FANTASY FOOTBALL HAPPY HOUR: A special edition of Fantasy Football Happy Hour co-hosted by Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers, and guest Drew Dinsick will stream on Peacock live from Churchill Downs tomorrow, May 4, at 4 p.m. ET. It was announced last week that Berry will make his Derby debut this Saturday. Click here for more details.

CNBC: Mike Tirico will join CNBC’s Fast Money Halftime Report on Friday.

KENTUCKY DERBY INTERACTIVE TOUR: NBC Sports and the Kentucky Derby’s interactive horse trailer tour highlighting the activities and pageantry associated with the Derby will be located on-site at Churchill Downs on Saturday. Professional WWE Raw wrestlers The Miz and Maryse will take part in the Derby-themed experiences located at the horse trailer during Saturday’s broadcast.

THE DAN PATRICK SHOW: Mike Tirico will join The Dan Patrick Show on Friday morning to preview the Kentucky Derby.

NBC SPORTS EDGE: “Bet the Edge,” NBC Sports’ betting-focused podcast, co-hosted by Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick, continues to have Kentucky Derby previews throughout the week and will feature NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby reporter Nick Luck on tomorrow’s episode. Eddie Olczyk, Randy Moss and Kenny Rice will also be handicapping the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks across NBC Sports EDGE digital platforms.

NBC AFFILIATES, OWNED STATIONS AND NBC SPORTS REGIONAL NETWORKS: Kentucky Derby promotions will air throughout the week on NBC Affiliates, Owned Stations and NBC Sports Regional Networks across the country, with analysis and commentary from NBC Sports’ horse racing team on local newscasts.

EVERY PLATFORM, EVERY MOMENT: NBC Sports will be everywhere on every social media platform during Derby Week. Follow @NBCSports on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for live looks around Churchill Downs during this once-in-a-lifetime event.

NBC SPORTS AUDIO: NBC Sports Audio (channel 85 on SiriusXM radios and the SXM App) will present a full day of live Kentucky Derby coverage on Saturday with a four-hour special edition of Down the Stretch beginning at 10 a.m. ET. A three-hour pre-race show, hosted by Steve Byk live from Churchill Downs, begins at 2 p.m. ET, leading into NBC Sports’ coverage of the 149th “Run for the Roses” from 5-7:30 p.m. ET with Larry Collmus handling the live race calls. This is the second consecutive year NBC Sports and SiriusXM have teamed to produce audio coverage of the Kentucky Derby.

NBCSPORTS.COM & NBC SPORTS APP: NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream live coverage to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

NBC SPORTS AND HORSE RACING: NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.



