Kings' Domantas Sabinis out for first week of season with hamstring strain

  
Published October 19, 2025 04:17 PM

Sacramento coach Doug Christie wanted to get some run together for his core starters last Wednesday night in one of the team’s final preseason games, but that always comes with risk, and it has bitten the Kings.

Domantas Sabonis suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain against the Clippers and will be out for at least the first week of the season, the Kings announced. A Grade 1 strain usually keeps a player out about 10 days, but that time can vary.

Sabonis is not the only Kings’ starter out. Keegan Murray underwent surgery on a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb, which will keep him out for at least a month.

Sabonis, a three-time All-Star, averaged 19.1 points and 13.9 rebounds a game, shooting 41.7% on a couple of 3-pointers a game but 62.7% inside the arc. Dario Saric will get the start with Sabonis out, but that’s a lot of scoring and rebounding to make up (plus, Sabonis serves as a hub for the Sacramento offense).

It’s a rough way to start for the Kings, a team without much margin for error in the West if the goal is to make the postseason. The Kings open the season at the Suns on Oct. 22, then come home for two games over the weekend against the Jazz and Lakers.

SAC_Sabonis_Domantas.jpg Domantas Sabonis