Kings’ Mike Brown pulled out laptop in press conference to show receipts for referee complaints

  
Published January 15, 2024 07:45 AM
Sacramento Kings v Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 14: Mike Brown head coach of the Sacramento Kings is held back by players after charging at referee Intae Hwang #96 during the second half of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on January 14, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Mike Brown wasn’t around to watch Damian Lillard’s heroics in overtime as the Bucks beat the Kings, he was ejected in the fourth quarter over his frustration with the officiating.

Ejections often lead to interesting post-game coach pressers, but Brown raised the bar on post-game officiating rants — he brought out the laptop to show video clip receipts.

Epic. Although calling this a rant is unfair — Brown is not flying off the handle, he’s calm, deliberate, brings evidence and even praises the officials for some things.

Will Brown get a fine for that? Of course. Will the league address any of it in the Last Two Minute Report? Not what Brown brought up, it wasn’t in the final minutes of the game or overtime.

The tension between coaches/players and referees is up. Often it is about clear communication, however, Brown said this officiating crew was great at communicating — it just didn’t do what it said. Words, not actions. The rift is growing, and its causes and potential solutions are far too complex to discuss in a couple of sentences. But there are no easy answers.

And as things continue down this road, we will get more coaching rants — but few, if any, the quality of this one from Brown.

