 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks
Basketball Pickups: Isaiah Hartenstein set to see expanded role for Knicks
Bryce Young.jpg
Bryce Young Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
Kedren Young.jpg
Kedren Young Set to be Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btestockupbucs_231211.jpg
Buccaneers control own destiny in NFC South
nbc_roto_btetexans_231211.jpg
Texans betting market craters with Stroud’s injury
nbc_roto_btemvp_231211.jpg
Why the chase for NFL MVP is a three-man race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks
Basketball Pickups: Isaiah Hartenstein set to see expanded role for Knicks
Bryce Young.jpg
Bryce Young Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
Kedren Young.jpg
Kedren Young Set to be Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btestockupbucs_231211.jpg
Buccaneers control own destiny in NFC South
nbc_roto_btetexans_231211.jpg
Texans betting market craters with Stroud’s injury
nbc_roto_btemvp_231211.jpg
Why the chase for NFL MVP is a three-man race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson out at least 8-10 weeks following ankle surgery

  
Published December 11, 2023 05:22 PM
Charlotte Hornets v New York Knicks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks reacts during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on November 28, 2023 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Charlotte Hornets 115-91.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The gritty New York Knicks are going to have to get by without one of the players who best embodies that mindset for the next few months.

Center Mitchell Robinson will be out at least 8-10 weeks following ankle surgery later this week, the team announced.

Robinson injured his ankle in the first against the Celtics on Dec. 8. He came out of the game, didn’t start the second half but did enter the game and tried to play on it, but that lasted almost five minutes and he was done for the night. After the game both he and coach Tom Thibodeau said they didn’t think it was anything serious, with Robinson saying, “It’s nothing crazy.”

It clearly was more than that.

Robinson is a plus defender, a rim protector and an anchor of the Knicks’ tenth-ranked defense. He will be missed on that end and on the offensive glass — he’s averaging 5.3 offensive rebounds a game this season and is sparking the New York offense with his play on the glass. Overall he’s averaging 6.2 points and 10.3 rebounds a game, shooting 59.2%.

Not having Robinson will mean Isaiah Hartenstein will get the start and Jericho Sims will get a lot more run off the bench. Both are solid players, but not as dynamic as Robinson. The 12-9 Knicks currently sit tied for the No. 7 seed in the East and are going to have to show even more grit to hold that line for the next couple of months until Robinson returns.

Mentions
Kurt Helin Mitchell Robinson.png Mitchell Robinson