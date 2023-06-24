 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Knicks decline $15.6 million option on Derrick Rose, making veteran a free agent

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published June 24, 2023 01:39 PM
New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 26: Derrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks warms up prior to the start of Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 26, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Getty Images

Derrick Rose is still a Tom Thibodeau favorite and, by all accounts, was a strong and steadying voice in the Knicks locker room last season.

However, at age 34 and after 14 NBA seasons, he’s not the same player and this season fell out of the Knicks rotation. That’s why the Knicks have declined Rose’s $15.6 million player option for next season, making the veteran a free agent. This move was not a surprise, but Steve Prosper of Newsday broke that it would be official.

The Knicks can re-sign Rose on a far more affordable contract and that is not out of the question, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic .

It would not be surprising to see the Knicks or another team snap up Rose on a veteran minimum contract to be a steadying voice in the locker room and a third or fourth point guard on the roster. Rose is someone many of the younger players in the league grew up watching — back when Rose was an MVP and All-NBA level player — and is the model of putting in the work to get back on the court after injuries. He can be a good influence in the right young locker room. Or back in New York.

