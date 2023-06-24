Knicks decline $15.6 million option on Derrick Rose, making veteran a free agent

Derrick Rose is still a Tom Thibodeau favorite and, by all accounts, was a strong and steadying voice in the Knicks locker room last season.

However, at age 34 and after 14 NBA seasons, he’s not the same player and this season fell out of the Knicks rotation. That’s why the Knicks have declined Rose’s $15.6 million player option for next season, making the veteran a free agent. This move was not a surprise, but Steve Prosper of Newsday broke that it would be official.

Knicks will not exercise option on Derrick Rose's contract. Rose was beloved by Thibs and the organization, had a diminished role on the court but was a pro throughout his benching, a voice in the locker room, and this will give him a chance to explore available opportunities. — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) June 24, 2023

The Knicks can re-sign Rose on a far more affordable contract and that is not out of the question, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic .

It would not be surprising to see the Knicks or another team snap up Rose on a veteran minimum contract to be a steadying voice in the locker room and a third or fourth point guard on the roster. Rose is someone many of the younger players in the league grew up watching — back when Rose was an MVP and All-NBA level player — and is the model of putting in the work to get back on the court after injuries. He can be a good influence in the right young locker room. Or back in New York.