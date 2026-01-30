 Skip navigation
Lakers Austin Reaves listed as questionable for Friday, could return after missing 17 games

  
Published January 29, 2026 07:33 PM

In another timeline, the discussion right now would be about whether Austin Reaves should be an All-Star in the West — that was the level he was playing at before his calf injury.

Now, the conversation is about his return, which could be as early as Friday in Washington, as he has been listed as questionable for the game.

Also questionable for that game is Luka Doncic, who injured his ankle falling off the raised court in Cleveland on Wednesday night. Doncic returned to the game after the fall, but ankles can tighten up over time and the Lakers likely want to be cautious.

“It is absolutely a safety hazard,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said of the raised court after his team’s loss. “And I don’t know why it’s still like that. I don’t.”

Reaves averaged 26.6 points a game, shooting 36.5% from 3-point range, while dishing out 6.3 assists and grabbing 5.2 rebounds a game in the 23 games he played before the injury. The Lakers have gone 9-8 while he was out.

