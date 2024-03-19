 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kaori Sakamoto
Kaori Sakamoto prepares for nerves, history at world figure skating championships
Figure Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 3
“It’s how you do it:" world champions Chock and Bates talk life, Olympic medals, and career plans
Florida Atlantic v Charlotte
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for First Four and more

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btesweet16longshotsv2_240318.jpg
Dayton, JMU among plus-money March Madness bets
nbc_sx_sextontomac_240318.jpg
Sexton still searching for more with KTM in 450SX
nbc_cyc_catalunyastage1_240318.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kaori Sakamoto
Kaori Sakamoto prepares for nerves, history at world figure skating championships
Figure Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 3
“It’s how you do it:" world champions Chock and Bates talk life, Olympic medals, and career plans
Florida Atlantic v Charlotte
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for First Four and more

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btesweet16longshotsv2_240318.jpg
Dayton, JMU among plus-money March Madness bets
nbc_sx_sextontomac_240318.jpg
Sexton still searching for more with KTM in 450SX
nbc_cyc_catalunyastage1_240318.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lakers’ Christian Wood to have knee scoped, will be out several weeks

  
Published March 19, 2024 07:55 AM
NBA: JAN 23 Lakers at Clippers

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 23: Los Angeles Lakers forward Christian Wood (35) dribbles down the court during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers on January 23, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Lakers big man Christian Wood — who has not played since the All-Star break with a knee issue — will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, and it’s unclear if he will return before the postseason.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin broke the story, which has since been confirmed by other sources.

If Woods cannot return before the play-in it would leave the Lakers thin at center heading into the postseason, with Anthony Davis as the starter and Jaxson Hayes behind him and no margin for error.

Woods has had stretches of impressive offensive play this season but has not been a consistent fit in Darvin Ham’s rotations, partly because he doesn’t bring much defense to the table. In the 50 games he played this season Woods averaged 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds a game, shooting 30.7% from 3.

The Lakers signed Woods last summer to a two-year veteran minimum contract and he has a $3 million player option for next season.

Mentions
Christian Wood.png Christian Wood Anthony Davis.png Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers