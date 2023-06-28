Lakers extend qualifying offers to Reaves, Hachimura, guarantee Vanderbilt

LeBron James’ unexpected retirement talk after the Lakers were eliminated came off as vintage LeBron — a passive-aggressive message to team management to get him more help. “I don’t like to say it’s a successful year because I don’t play for anything besides winning championships at this point in my career,” he said. “You know, I don’t get a kick out of making a Conference [Finals] appearance. I’ve done it. A lot.”

The Lakers’ front office saw a team that went 16-7 after the All-Star break with the best defense in the NBA, a team that made a run to the final four of the league, and always focused more on having some of the continuity they saw in the Denver team that swept them out of the playoffs. A dramatic change was always unlikely, and GM Rob Pelinka echoed that idea on Tuesday .

“We want to try our hardest to keep this core of guys together and also improve around the edges and on the margins to not only get back to where we were last year but hopefully take the next step and get into the NBA Finals,” Pelinka said.

The Lakers took a significant step in keeping that core together on Tuesday by extending qualifying offers to Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves, two key players in that late-season push. That makes both restricted free agents, meaning the Lakers can match any offer another team makes for them.

As expected, the Lakers also will pick up the player option for Jared Vanderbilt, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports . The Lakers can talk contract extension with him this summer and offer Vanderbilt as much as four years, $71 million.

Reaves is the player other teams want to poach from the Lakers, he has a lot of fans in front offices around the league.

Under the terms of the CBA, the max contract the Lakers can offer Reaves this summer is four years, $50.8 million. However, those other teams who covet Reaves can offer more — talk at the end of the playoffs was something in the four-year, $80 million range — and while the Lakers can and would match that, it bites them on the back end. Reaves would be an “Arenas rule” player, meaning if he signs an offer from another team it would become a poison pill contract for the Lakers. For example, if Reaves did sign an $80 million offer sheet with another team, the Lakers would match but still could only pay Reaves $11.4 million and $12.2 million the first two years, then the final two years he would make more than $27 million a season in the backloaded contract.

For a Lakers team trying to win now, they would live with that and figure out how to cross the bridge of the expensive years of Reaves’ contract when they got to it.

Is running it back enough for the Lakers in a West where Phoenix added Bradley Beal and Golden State added Chris Paul? It may have to be. While the Lakers will constantly be brought up in trade rumors for big deals — from ones Lakers fans don’t really want, such as Kyrie Irving, to ones they should (Fred VanVleet) — those were always unlikely. The Lakers didn’t have the cap space or the trade assets to get in on the big moves this summer.

It was always going to be moves on the margins and a bet on continuity (and health) in a West with a lot of parity and teams trying to answer their own questions. That may not be what LeBron James wanted, but it’s what he will have to live with.

