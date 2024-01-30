 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
How many NASCAR Cup races could you attend for the price of 1 Super Bowl ticket? A lot
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 6
2024 World Aquatics Championships broadcast schedule
2024 NASCAR Production Days
2024 NASCAR Cup driver uniforms

Top Clips

nbc_pk_purdyintv_240129.jpg
Purdy details ‘roller-coaster’ path to Super Bowl
luka.jpg
Expect Doncic’s scoring surge to continue
nbc_nba_yahoo_cunninghamv2_240129.jpg
Pistons’ Cunningham must cut back on turnovers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
How many NASCAR Cup races could you attend for the price of 1 Super Bowl ticket? A lot
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 6
2024 World Aquatics Championships broadcast schedule
2024 NASCAR Production Days
2024 NASCAR Cup driver uniforms

Top Clips

nbc_pk_purdyintv_240129.jpg
Purdy details ‘roller-coaster’ path to Super Bowl
luka.jpg
Expect Doncic’s scoring surge to continue
nbc_nba_yahoo_cunninghamv2_240129.jpg
Pistons’ Cunningham must cut back on turnovers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lakers’ Jarred Vanderbilt ejected for shove of Rockets’ Dillon Brooks

  
Published January 29, 2024 09:59 PM
Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 29: Jarred Vanderbilt #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks the ball against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center on January 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This is what Dillon Brooks does.

Monday night he flirted with a flagrant foul, was disrespectful and pushed the buttons of the Lakers’ Jarred Vanderbilt — and it worked, Vanderbilt was ejected early in the second quarter of the Lakers game in Houston.

Here is the context behind why Vanderbilt was fired up — Brooks pushed him in the air during a dunk and Vanderbilt landed awkwardly. After review, it was ruled a common foul (I think any foul like that of a player in the air is dangerous and should be a flagrant, but that’s not what was ruled here).

A minute later, Vanderbilt and Brooks were pushing for position for a rebound, Brooks pushed — apparently in the back of his head — then Vanderbilt responded with a shove and drew the whistle (it’s always the retaliation). That was the first technical, Vanderbilt walking up and trying to touch Brooks in the back of the head was the second and Vanderbilt was sent to the showers.

This is what Brooks does.

Vanderbilt is too important to this team to put himself in position to be ejected for something like this. He probably should be a starter (Laker Nation wants him to be), but Darvin Ham feels stuck. Four Lakers starters are a lock — LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell — and Vanderbilt as the fifth would provide good defense, but his offensive limitations means opponents help off him and there is less room for LeBron and others to operate. That’s why Ham starts Taurean Prince, shooting 38.9% from 3 this season, spacing the floor and opening up the offense. The Lakers would love to trade for a player who could do both, but so would 29 other teams, which is why the value for 3&D wings is so high.

Vanderbilt often closes games for the Lakers, but he will not be closing this one.

Mentions
Jarred Vanderbilt.png Jarred Vanderbilt Dillon Brooks.png Dillon Brooks Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers Houston Rockets Primary Logo Houston Rockets