 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300
Riley Herbst returning to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024
nbc_cfb_ndjeanbaptisteintv_231011.jpg
How to watch USC vs Notre Dame on Saturday and the Irish all season: TV, Peacock info for 2023
Maryland v Ohio State
How to watch No. 3 Ohio State vs. Purdue: Time, live stream, key storylines for Week 7 matchup

Top Clips

nbc_simms_dalvslac_231012.jpg
Week 6 preview: Cowboys vs. Chargers
nbc_simms_nygvsbuf_231012.jpg
Week 6 preview: Giants vs. Bills
nbc_simms_detvstb_231012.jpg
Week 6 preview: Lions vs. Buccaneers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300
Riley Herbst returning to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024
nbc_cfb_ndjeanbaptisteintv_231011.jpg
How to watch USC vs Notre Dame on Saturday and the Irish all season: TV, Peacock info for 2023
Maryland v Ohio State
How to watch No. 3 Ohio State vs. Purdue: Time, live stream, key storylines for Week 7 matchup

Top Clips

nbc_simms_dalvslac_231012.jpg
Week 6 preview: Cowboys vs. Chargers
nbc_simms_nygvsbuf_231012.jpg
Week 6 preview: Giants vs. Bills
nbc_simms_detvstb_231012.jpg
Week 6 preview: Lions vs. Buccaneers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

League will not shorten, or likely extend, Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension

  
Published October 12, 2023 12:57 PM
Memphis Grizzlies Training Camp

MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 3: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during a team practice on October 3, 2023 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Ja Morant will miss the first 25 games of this season after being suspended for waving a gun around on social media multiple times.

While the NBA player’s union had pushed back on the length of the suspension — calling it “excessive and inappropriate” as well as questioning some of the vague language about steps for his return to play — NBA head of basketball operations Joe Dumars told reporters the length of the suspension will not be shortened. He doesn’t expect it to be lengthed either. Here is Dumars’ answer to a question about Morant’s return to play guidelines, via Sam Amick and Joe Varden at The Athletic.

“The league and the Players Association and Ja and his people are in constant communication with this, and are all working together on this,” Dumars said. “From a league office standpoint, with the Players Association, with Ja and his people, everybody is collaborating together on this to make sure that this kid makes a smooth transition back to the league — whenever that is. This is not the type of stuff you can (discuss) publicly and start talking about what’s happening behind the scenes, but it is happening.”

Morant can be around the team and practice during his suspension, he just cannot play in games. Dumars said he didn’t
think keeping Morant away from the structure of a team for that long was a good idea.

“Here’s a 24-year-old kid, he’s figuring it out as he goes, as a young man in the league,” Dumars said. “Incredible talent. And early on in his career, a lot has come his way. I personally think the worst thing you can do is completely ostracize this kid from everything with his team. So the 25 games are the 25 games. But I think for this 24-year-old kid to continue to grow, he needs to continue to practice every day with his team and be around his team and team meetings.”

How the Grizzlies handle the first 25 games without Morant, then how they adjust to his December return, makes them one of the hardest teams to predict coming into the season. The Grizzlies went out and added veteran leadership this summer with Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose, hoping to bring a very talented but undisciplined team together into one that can be a threat in the West playoffs.

At least we know the suspension is just for 25 games.

Mentions
ja morant.png Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies Primary Logo Memphis Grizzlies