LeBron James only nine points short of 40,000 for his career

  
March 1, 2024
Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 29: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on before the game against the Washington Wizards on February 29, 2024 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Wednesday night, LeBron James scored 34 points — 19 in the fourth quarter when he hit five 3-pointers — to lead a 21-point fourth-quarter comeback, and the Lakers beat the Clippers.

Thursday night, LeBron scored 31 points in the Lakers overtime win against the Wizards.

That brings LeBron to 39,991 points in his 21-year career, just nine short of becoming the first player in NBA history to reach the 40,000-point milestone. He should hit that Saturday in a nationally televised game when the Lakers host the Nuggets.

LeBron is having the best season ever of a 39-year-old, averaging 25.2 points, 7.9 assists and 7.1 rebounds a game with an insane 61.6 true shooting percentage. He became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer last season, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and has only continued to pad that number this season, scoring 1,339 points.

LeBron also continues to be the energy barometer for the Lakers — he has to play at a high level and bring elite shot creation for them to win. It’s not a great sign for the franchise that a 39-year-old has to be that guy, but LeBron is still more than up to the task and is playing at an All-NBA level again.

Saturday, LeBron will add to his legacy just a little bit more.

