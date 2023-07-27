 Skip navigation
LeBron thanks fans for outpouring of support in wake of Bronny James’ cardiac arrest

Published July 27, 2023 01:08 PM

In the wake of a frightening moment for the James family when Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest on the court during a workout at USC, there was an outpouring of love and concern for Bronny and the James family.

Thursday LeBron James took to social media to thank fans.

What everyone — basketball fans, parents, and simply empathetic humans — wants to see is a full recovery and health for Bronny. He should not be rushed back on the court, that is far from what’s important.

Little is known about the details of Bronny’s situation — from what kind of cardiac arrest it was and the cause, to his treatment or much of anything else — and it’s a credit both to the tightness and loyalty within LeBron’s inner circle, as well as USC and its medical staff. We do know the incident occurred just before 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Galen Center near the USC campus, Bronny lost consciousness, received treatment on-site from USC medical staff before he was taken by ambulance Cedar-Sinai Medical Center, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

Beyond that, there are no details, not that it has stopped opportunists from leaping into the discussion. It’s both an unfortunate reality and pathetic. Anyone trying to make a political point out of what happened to Bronny comes off as a shallow person selling their agenda more than showing concern for a child and family who went through something traumatic. Not that shame has never slowed people with that mindset.

