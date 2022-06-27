LIVE COVERAGE OF THE 109TH TOUR DE FRANCE BEGINS THIS FRIDAY, JULY 1 ON PEACOCK & USA NETWORK

Live Coverage of All 21 Stages of Tour de France Concludes Sunday, July 24 at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock & USA Network

Peacock Presents Exclusive Daily Tour de France Pre-Race Shows

Special Final Weekend Coverage Live on NBC & Peacock on Sat., July 23 at 8 a.m. ET (Stage 20)

Production Elements Include Enhanced Augmented Reality Features, Interactive Stage Maps, GPS Race Tracking & More

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 27, 2022 – NBC Sports will present three weeks of wall-to-wall live and encore coverage of the 109th Tour de France on Peacock and USA Network. Daily live coverage of the Tour de France, featuring all 21 stages, begins Friday, July 1, at 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network with the Tour de France Pre-Race Show, followed by Stage 1 at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

Coverage continues throughout each day of the 21-stage event, beginning with the Tour de France Pre-Race Show on Peacock, followed by live race coverage. Final weekend coverage culminates on Saturday, July 23, with Stage 20 live at 8 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, and final stage coverage on Sunday, July 24, live at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

Peacock will provide live streaming coverage of every stage of the 2022 Tour de France, featuring live, start-to-finish coverage of every stage . Peacock’s coverage includes simulstreams from USA Network and NBC shows, as well as commentary from the world feed. Peacock will also feature full-stage replays, highlights, stage recaps and rider interviews.

2022 TOUR DE FRANCE

The 2022 Tour de France will cover a total distance of approximately 2,079 miles, beginning in Copenhagen, Denmark, and finishing 23 days later in Paris. The Tour begins with an individual time trial for the first time since 2017, and the riders will fly from Denmark to France following Stage 3.

Expected yellow jersey frontrunners in this year’s field include two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) of Slovenia, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), who won this year’s Paris-Nice and placed second in the 2020 Tour de France, 2021 Tour de France runner-up Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Alexandr Vlasov (BORA – hansgrohe) and Dani Martinez (INEOS Grenadiers). Green jersey contenders expected to compete include Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), Sam Bennett (Bora – hansgrohe), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), and seven-time Tour de France points classification winner Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies).

Seven Americans are expected to participate in this year’s Tour de France: 27-year-old American Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), who made his Tour de France debut in 2020, Brandon McNulty (UAE-Team Emirates), a 24-year-old riding in his second Tour de France, Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar), Quinn Simmons (Trek – Segafredo), Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), Kevin Vermaerke (Team DSM), and Joe Dombrowski (Astana Qazaqstan Team).

COMMENTATORS

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2022 Tour de France features Phil Liggett, universally known as the “voice of cycling,” who will call play-by-play race action, marking the 50th time he will cover the Tour de France , and his 45th time calling the race on television. Bob Roll will join Liggett on the call as an analyst, with Liggett and Roll on site at each stage of the Tour de France for the first time since 2019. Steve Porino and former professional cyclist Robbie Hunter will serve as reporters.

Paul Burmeister will host daily pre-race and post-race studio coverage, along with former professional cyclist and analyst Christian Vande Velde and American Grand Tour champion Chris Horner.

PRODUCTION HIGHLIGHTS

NBC Sports will integrate several features into its coverage of this year’s Tour de France:









NBC Sports will utilize a cutting edge “Virtual” graphics Telestrator, which debuted throughout the 2019 Tour de France and produces augmented reality cyclist graphics for the commentators to move and analyze













The enhanced augmented reality features will include 3-D animated maps that track where the riders are in real-time on the route and profile the stage terrain









Hunter will have a camera focused on him as he reports to offer real-time updates on race situations, while traveling aboard a motorcycle on the course









Real-time data of course gradients and the riders’ speeds



NBC Sports’ coverage will include real-time speeds of both the leaders and the peloton, and additional maps that show more detailed versions of the finishes and each mountain climb.

Coverage will also utilize several production enhancements and updated graphic elements, including a pointer feature to easily identify and focus on one rider in the peloton, and exclusive profiles on teams and riders.

NBC SPORTS’ 2022 TOUR DE FRANCE SCHEDULE

(subject to change, all times ET)***All live coverage on NBC and USA Network is also available on the NBC Sports app:

Date Time Stage Platform Fri., July 1 9:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network 10 a.m. Stage 1: Copenhagen / Copenhagen (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Sat., July 2 6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 6:10 a.m. Stage 2: Roskilde / Nyborg (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 2: Roskilde / Nyborg (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network 1 p.m. Stage 2: Roskilde / Nyborg NBC Sun., July 3 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7 a.m. Stage 3: Vejle / Sonderborg (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 3: Vejle / Sonderborg (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Tues., July 5 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7:30 a.m. Stage 4: Dunkerque / Calais (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 4: Dunkerque / Calais (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Wed., July 6 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7:30 a.m. Stage 5: Lille Metropole / Arenberg Porte du Hainaut (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 5: Lille Metropole / Arenberg Porte du Hainaut (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Thurs., July 7 6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 6:10 a.m. Stage 6: Binche / Longwy (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 6: Binche / Longwy (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Fri., July 8 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7 a.m. Stage 7: Tomblaine / La Super Planche des Belles Filles (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 7: Tomblaine / La Super Planche des Belles Filles (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Sat., July 9 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7 a.m. Stage 8: Dole / Lausanne (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 8: Dole / Lausanne (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Sun., July 10 6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 6:30 a.m. Stage 9: Aigle / Chatel Les Portes du Soleil (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 9: Aigle / Chatel Les Portes du Soleil (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Tues., July 12 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7:30 a.m. Stage 10: Morzine Les Portes du Soleil / Megeve (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 10: Morzine Les Portes du Soleil / Megeve (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Wed., July 13 6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 6:30 a.m. Stage 11: Albertville / Col du Granon Serre Chevalier (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 11: Albertville / Col du Granon Serre Chevalier (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Thurs., July 14 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7 a.m. Stage 12: Briancon / Alpe D’Huez (LIVE) Peacock 3 p.m. Stage 12: Briancon / Alpe D’Huez USA Network Fri., July 15 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7 a.m. Stage 13: Le Bourg D’Oisans / Saint-Etienne (LIVE) Peacock 3 p.m. Stage 13: Le Bourg D’Oisans / Saint-Etienne USA Network Sat., July 16 6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 6:10 a.m. Stage 14: Saint-Etienne / Mende (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 14: Saint-Etienne / Mende (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Sun., July 17 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7 a.m. Stage 15: Rodez / Carcassonne (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 15: Rodez / Carcassonne (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Tues., July 19 6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 6:30 a.m. Stage 16: Carcassonne / Foix (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 16: Carcassonne / Foix (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Wed., July 20 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7:10 a.m. Stage 17: Saint-Gaudens / Peyragudes (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 17: Saint-Gaudens / Peyragudes (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Thurs., July 21 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7:30 a.m. Stage 18: Lourdes / Hautacam (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 18: Lourdes / Hautacam (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Fri., July 22 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7:10 a.m. Stage 19: Castelnau-Magnoac / Cahors (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 19: Castelnau-Magnoac / Cahors (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network Sat., July 23 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock 7 a.m. Stage 20: Lacapelle-Marival / Rocamadour (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 20: Lacapelle-Marival / Rocamadour (LIVE) NBC, Peacock Sun. July 24 10 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network 10:30 a.m. Stage 21: Paris La Defense Arena / Paris Champs-Elysees (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network 2 p.m. Stage 21: Paris La Defense Arena / Paris Champs-Elysees NBC





