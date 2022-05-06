LIVE RACE DAY COVERAGE OF THE 2021 INTERMOUNTAIN HEALTHCARE IRONMAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY UTAH SPORTS COMMISSION FEATURED ON THE IRONMAN NOW CHANNELS & PEACOCK

ST. GEORGE, Utah (May 6, 2022) — Live race coverage of the 2021 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN® World Championship presented by Utah Sports Commission to air on the IRONMAN Now channels as well as nearly 10 hours of in-depth coverage on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, this Saturday, May 7, 2022. Race day coverage will begin at 4:50 a.m. (MDT/EDT -2/GMT -6) on IRONMAN Now Facebook Watch channel. Live coverage will also commence on Peacock at 6 a.m. MDT. The coverage will take viewers from body marking all the way through the podium presentations for both the professional males and females. With hosts Michael Lovato and Dede Griesbauer calling the action, and analysts Greg Welch and Matt Lieto reporting from the racecourse, the wire-to-wire coverage brings audiences deep inside the unfolding race narrative. The coverage also includes guest appearances and interviews with legends of the sport. Key moments from the extensive live coverage will include*:







04:50 a.m. – Live pre-race show begins, including athlete body marking 06:15 a.m. – Race Start – Male Professionals 06:20 a.m. – Race Start – Female Professionals 1:55 p.m. – Estimated finish time for the male winner to come into downtown St. George and through the finishing arch



Coverage of the professional male podium to follow 2:50 p.m. – Estimated finish time for the female winner to come into downtown St. George and through the finishing arch



Coverage of the professional female podium to follow Post-Race Show Live finish line camera for all the IRONMAN World Championship finishers

*All times listed MDT Extensive on-course coverage will feature multiple camera angles from both on the ground and in the air covering both the professional female and male races as they traverse through the stunning red rock canyons in St. George, Utah, for the 2021 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN World Championship presented by Utah Sports Commission. The most iconic single-day endurance event in the world will bring together over 75 of the world’s top professional triathletes who will battle for a piece of the $750,000 USD total professional prize purse and the title of IRONMAN World Champion. Among the professional triathletes getting ready to toe the start line will be defending IRONMAN World Champion Anne Haug (DEU), and Daniela Ryf (CHE), a four-time IRONMAN World Champion who will no doubt have high hopes of reclaiming her throne. Also vying for the top spot will be Heather Jackson (USA), a multi-time IRONMAN Champion and reigning top American woman at the IRONMAN World Championship following a fifth-place finish in 2019 and third place finish in 2016. Utah resident Skye Moench has extra motivation coming into the IRONMAN World Championship, while Kat Williams (GBR) has been a darkhorse favorite to take the top spot. The men’s field also sees some of the biggest names in triathlon who will all be battling it out for the ultimate triathlon bragging rights. With IRONMAN World Champion Jan Frodeno (DEU) unable to defend his title due to an injury, one thing is for certain, a new IRONMAN World Champion will be crowned. Hopefuls include the likes of 2014 IRONMAN World Champion and 2019 third place finisher Sebastian Kienle (DEU); two-time Olympic Champion Alistair Brownlee (GBR); and 2021 IRONMAN Cozumel champion and Olympic Gold Medalist, Kristian Blummenfelt (NOR). The 2021 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN World Championship presented by Utah Sports Commission will kick off with a 2.4-mile (3.86km) ROKA swim course, taking place in Sand Hollow Reservoir. Followed by a challenging 112-mile (180.2km) bike course that will lead athletes through stunning desert landscapes with 7,374 feet (2,248 meters) of elevation gain and an unforgettable climb through the Snow Canyon State Park at the 100-mile mark. The 26.2-mile (42.2km) HOKA run course will take athletes on two loops through St. George with 1,413 ft (431m) of climbing before culminating in an unforgettable finish line experience in the heart of downtown St. George. For additional course details, visit www.ironman.com/im-world-championship-2021-course. St. George was selected as the first new host location of the event outside of Hawai`i in 40-plus years based on its strong community support, challenging course, and experience hosting IRONMAN triathlons and other major events, including the successful recently completed 2021 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship presented by Utah Sports Commission. St. George will also host the 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship on October 28-29, 2022. “A Fighting Chance”

Follow the @ironmantri social channels for a behind the scenes view of what it takes to have a chance at world-title glory. The ‘A Fighting Chance’ IRONMAN series will drop a new episode every day during race week, giving audiences a glimpse of what it takes to prepare for race day, as well as the staging behind such an iconic event. For live tracking, real-time results and instant tracking notifications, fans can follow both professional and age-group athletes on the IRONMAN Tracker app, available for download from iTunes App Store and Google Play. For more information about the 2021 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN World Championship presented by Utah Sports Commission event, please visit www.ironman.com/im-world-championship-2021. For more information on the IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 brands and global event series, visit www.ironman.com. Media inquiries may be directed to press@ironman.com.

