LIVERPOOL V. MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 16, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO HIGHLIGHTS ACTION-PACKED “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL IN PHILADELPHIA

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 13, 2022 – NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest heads to Dilworth Park in Philadelphia, Penn., this Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16, highlighted by Premier League leading goal scorer Erling Haaland and Manchester City visiting Mohamed Salah and Liverpool Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo.

Second-place Manchester City, the only remaining unbeaten club in the Premier League, topped Southampton, 4-0, last weekend. Haaland (15 goals in nine matches) has scored in each of his past seven PL matches. Liverpool lost to first-place Arsenal, 3-2, on Sunday. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call the action live from Anfield.

Liverpool-Manchester City culminates nine matches being played during the two-day festival – which will take place at Philadelphia’s Dilworth Park, located outside of the City Hall in Center City. Registered fans can get involved in NBC Sports’ live on-site broadcast, meet former Premier League stars and take part in free on-site activities. Click here for details.

NBC Sports’ studio team of host Rebecca Lowe and analysts Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard will broadcast Premier League Mornings Live presented by Barclays from the event Saturday and Sunday kicking off at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

The weekend’s match coverage gets underway tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 14, as Brighton & Hove Albion visit Brentford at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

Saturday’s coverage begins on USA Network and Peacock with Premier League Mornings Live at 7 a.m. ET, followed by Leicester City v. Crystal Palace at 7:30 a.m. ET (USA Network, Universo). Two matches will be presented live at 10 a.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Nottingham Forest (USA Network, Universo) and Fulham v. Bournemouth (Peacock). At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Harry Kane and Tottenham host Everton on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Drury and Dixon will call the match live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Coverage on Sunday begins with Premier League Mornings Live at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by four matches live at 9 a.m. ET: Manchester United v. Newcastle (USA Network, Telemundo), Leeds United v. Arsenal (Peacock), Aston Villa v. Chelsea (Peacock), and Southampton v. West Ham (Peacock). Peacock will also present the Aston Villa-Chelsea match in Spanish. The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 9 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

The weekend’s coverage concludes Sunday with Liverpool-Manchester City (12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo), followed by Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Arsenal’s 3-2 victory against Liverpool to remain atop the table and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his 700th career club goal in Manchester United’s 2-1 win vs. Everton., and more. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

Matches in Play for Premier League Pick ‘Em:

Date Time (ET) Match Sat., Oct. 15 12:30 p.m. – NBC, Peacock, Universo Tottenham v. Everton Sun., Oct. 16 9 a.m. – USA Network, Telemundo Manchester United v. Newcastle Sun., Oct. 16 9 a.m. – Peacock Leeds United v. Arsenal Sun., Oct. 16 9 a.m. – Peacock Aston Villa v. Chelsea Sun., Oct. 16 11:30 a.m. – USA Network, Telemundo Liverpool v. Manchester City

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Fri., Oct. 14 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Fri., Oct. 14 3 p.m. Brentford v. Brighton & Hove Albion USA Network, Universo Fri., Oct. 14 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sat., Oct. 15 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings Live USA Network Sat., Oct. 15 7:30 a.m. Leicester City v. Crystal Palace USA Network, Universo Sat., Oct. 15 9:30 a.m. Premier League Mornings Live USA Network Sat., Oct. 15 10 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Nottingham Forest USA Network, Universo Sat., Oct. 15 10 a.m. Fulham v. Bournemouth Peacock Sat., Oct. 15 Noon Premier League Mornings Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Oct. 15 12:30 p.m. Tottenham v. Everton NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Oct. 15 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sun., Oct. 16 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., Oct. 16 9 a.m. Manchester United v. Newcastle USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Oct. 16 9 a.m. Leeds United v. Arsenal Peacock Sun., Oct. 16 9 a.m. Aston Villa v. Chelsea Peacock Sun., Oct. 16 9 a.m. Southampton v. West Ham Peacock Sun., Oct. 16 9 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sun., Oct. 16 11 a.m. Premier League Mornings Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., Oct. 16 11:30 a.m. Liverpool v. Manchester City USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Oct. 16 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

