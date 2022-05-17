LIVERPOOL VISIT SOUTHAMPTON TODAY AT 2:45 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & UNIVERSO IN PIVOTAL MATCH FOR PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE RACE

Three Matches Presented Live Across NBC Sports this Thursday, May 19, Including Everton v. Crystal Palace at 2:45 p.m. ET on USA Network & Universo

NBC Sports’ Premier League Studio Team to Travel to U.K. for Live On-Site Championship Sunday Shows for First Time

NBC Sports’ Championship Sunday (May 22) Schedule to be Announced Later this Week

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 17, 2022 – Second-place Liverpool visit Southampton today at 2:45 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo in a pivotal match for Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes, highlighting PL action across NBC Sports this week ahead of Championship Sunday (May 22).

Liverpool (86 points) are four points behind PL leaders Manchester City (90) with a game in hand as the season enters its final week. With a victory today, Liverpool would sit one point behind Man City entering Championship Sunday this weekend. Last Sunday, Manchester City drew West Ham, 2-2, to tighten the race for the Premier League title. Southampton – who are already guaranteed safety from relegation – lost to Brentford, 3-0, last weekend. Arlo White, Graeme Le Saux and Lee Dixon will call the action live from Saint Mary’s Stadium.

On Thursday, May 19, NBC Sports presents three matches live: Everton v. Crystal Palace (2:45 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo), Chelsea v. Leicester City (3 p.m. ET on Peacock), and Aston Villa v. Burnley (3 p.m. ET on Peacock).

This weekend, NBC Sports’ Premier League studio show will travel to the U.K. to host the Championship Sunday shows live on-site for the first time . Rebecca Lowe hosts Sunday’s shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle, former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe, and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard.

NBC Sports’ full Championship Sunday schedule will be announced later this week.

This season, Peacock will stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Manchester City’s draw with West Ham, the PL title race, Liverpool topping Chelsea in the FA Cup, and more. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass, the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, NTT IndyCar Series and much more. Peacock Originals streaming now include Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Meddling, Picabo and American Rock Stars. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. Coverage will be streamed via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for the Premier League this week (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Tue., May 17 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Tue., May 17 2:45 p.m. Southampton v. Liverpool USA Network, Universo Tue., May 17 4:45 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Thurs., May 19 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Thurs., May 19 2:45 p.m. Everton v. Crystal Palace USA Network, Universo Thurs., May 19 3 p.m. Chelsea v. Leicester City Peacock Thurs., May 19 3 p.m. Aston Villa v. Burnley Peacock Thurs., May 19 4:45 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

–NBC SPORTS–