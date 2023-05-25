LOS ANGELES DODGERS VISIT TAMPA BAY RAYS IN BATTLE OF FIRST PLACE TEAMS ON PEACOCK’S MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF THIS SUNDAY, MAY 28, AT 11:35 A.M. ET; PREGAME BEGINS AT 11 A.M. ET

Analysts Orel Hershiser and Brian Anderson Join Brendan Burke (Play-by-Play) in MLB Sunday Leadoff Booth

Ahmed Fareed Hosts Pregame Coverage on Peacock at 11 a.m. ET, Alongside Former World Series Champion Nick Swisher

Ump Cam to Showcase Live View from Home Plate Umpire’s Perspective this Week

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 25, 2023 – Former MVPs Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers visit 2021 AL Rookie of the Year Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays in a matchup of teams leading their divisions on MLB Sunday Leadoff this Sunday, May 28, at 11:35 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Play-by-play announcer Brendan Burke will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth from Tropicana Field by analysts Orel Hershiser and Brian Anderson. Game analysis in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth is provided each week by announcers from the participating teams.

A three-time All-Star and the 1988 NL Cy Young Award winner, Hershiser had an 18-year MLB career, including 13 seasons with the Dodgers (1983-94, 2000). In 1998, he won NLCS and World Series MVP honors in leading the Dodgers to their sixth World Series title. Hershiser serves as a Dodgers analyst on SportsNet LA and has previously been an analyst on ESPN’s Baseball Tonight and Sunday Night Baseball.

Anderson, a 13-year MLB veteran, played for four teams including the Angels, Indians, Diamondbacks, and Royals from 1993-2005. The third overall pick by the Angels in the 1993 MLB Draft, he won a World Series ring in 2001 with the Diamondbacks. Anderson is a Rays analyst on Bally Sports Sun.

Dodgers outfielder James Outman will be mic’d up to communicate with the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth in-game. Also this week, MLB Sunday Leadoff will utilize a special ump cam, showcasing the live view from the home plate umpire’s perspective.

This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff coverage begins with the pregame show at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock. Ahmed Fareed is the pre- and postgame host of MLB Sunday Leadoff and also serves as the in-game reporter.

Former World Series champion Nick Swisher, who had a 12-year MLB career, will serve as this week’s pre- and postgame analyst alongside Fareed.

How to Watch:

Date Show Time (ET) Platform Sun., May 28 MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame 11 a.m. Peacock Sun., May 28 Dodgers vs. Rays 11:35 a.m. Peacock

Commentators:









Play by Play: Brendan Burke Analysts: Brian Anderson and Orel Hershiser Pre- and Postgame Host/In-game Reporter: Ahmed Fareed Pre- and Postgame Analyst: Nick Swisher



Beginning on Sunday, April 23, when the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Colorado Rockies from Citizens Bank Park, Peacock will stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game live in 19 of 20 weeks. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pre- and post-game shows on Peacock.

On each of the 19 Sundays that Peacock presents a game, it will be scheduled as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:35 p.m. ET that day , when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin. The package will include start times of 11:35 a.m. ET (six games), 12:05 p.m. ET (10 games), and 1:05 p.m. ET (three games).

The MLB Sunday Leadoff package began in 2022 with 18 exclusive Sunday morning games on Peacock, continuing NBC Sports’ storied baseball tradition. The first Major League Baseball television broadcast was a 1939 Cincinnati Reds-Brooklyn Dodgers doubleheader on W2XBS (the precursor to WNBC-TV) in New York.

NBC Sports was a home to the first World Series broadcast in 1947, the first All-Star Game nationally broadcast in 1952, and has televised 39 World Series – more than any other network. Additionally, from 1957-2000, NBC Sports was home to a wealth of baseball programming, including Game of the Week and Monday Night Baseball telecasts, more than 30 All-Star Games, and countless Postseason moments.

Peacock’s expansive programming offers the most live sports of any direct-to-consumer streaming service in the United States , featuring live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, Big Ten football (beginning in September), and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about Peacock and MLB Sunday Leadoff, including how to sign up, click here .

2023 MLB Sunday Leadoff Schedule on Peacock

Date Time (ET) Matchup May 28 11:35 a.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays June 4 11:35 a.m. St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates June 11 11:35 a.m. Arizona Diamondbacks at Detroit Tigers June 18 1:05 p.m. Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs July 2 12:05 p.m. Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles July 9 12:05 p.m. Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals July 16 12:05 p.m. San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates July 23 12:05 p.m. San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers July 30 12:05 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays August 6 12:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians August 13 12:05 p.m. Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox August 20 1:05 p.m. Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros August 27 12:05 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets September 3 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers

