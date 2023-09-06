 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: US Open
Ben Shelton tops Frances Tiafoe at the US Open for his first Slam semifinal
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies place Trea Turner on the paternity list and recall Weston Wilson
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees
Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo shut down for the season with post-concussion syndrome

Top Clips

nbc_golf_foldsofhonorrd2hl_230905.jpg
Highlights: Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
nbc_bfa_gannonv2_230905.jpg
What to make of Gannon’s ‘uninspiring’ speech
nbc_bettingb1gweek2_230905__472687.jpg
Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 2 slate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: US Open
Ben Shelton tops Frances Tiafoe at the US Open for his first Slam semifinal
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies place Trea Turner on the paternity list and recall Weston Wilson
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees
Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo shut down for the season with post-concussion syndrome

Top Clips

nbc_golf_foldsofhonorrd2hl_230905.jpg
Highlights: Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
nbc_bfa_gannonv2_230905.jpg
What to make of Gannon’s ‘uninspiring’ speech
nbc_bettingb1gweek2_230905__472687.jpg
Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 2 slate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Los Angeles Lakers sign Christian Wood, veteran forward and SoCal native, AP source says

  
Published September 6, 2023 12:08 AM
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies

Mar 20, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood (35) reacts after a basket during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES — Veteran forward Christian Wood has agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Lakers hadn’t yet announced the deal for Wood, a Los Angeles-area native.

Wood essentially confirmed the deal on social media, writing: “It’s always been my dream to be a laker.”

Wood averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Dallas Mavericks despite playing largely as a reserve last season, his seventh in the NBA.

He put up a career-best 21.0 points per game for Houston two years earlier, establishing himself as a dependable offensive performer in the NBA after bouncing back and forth from the G League earlier in his career. Wood can play as a small-ball center while stretching opposing defenses with his 3-point shot, but he sometimes struggles to match up defensively.

The Lakers will be Wood’s eighth NBA team, and his first close to home. Wood, who will turn 27 shortly before training camp, was born in Long Beach and began high school in Los Alamitos before leaving town to attend two prep schools ahead of his career at UNLV.

Wood is the fifth veteran acquired by the Lakers this summer following their impressive run to the Western Conference finals led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Los Angeles also added 7-footer Jaxson Hayes, forward Taurean Prince, point guard Gabe Vincent and swingman Cam Reddish while retaining free agents D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.