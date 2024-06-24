 Skip navigation
Luka Doncic with Slovenian national team for training camp for Olympic qualifier

  
Published June 24, 2024
2024 NBA Finals - Game Five

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the second quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Understandably, right after the NBA Finals ended, Luka Doncic wasn’t ready to talk about Slovenia and Olympic qualifying, “I’m just trying to get a little bit healthier.”

Apparently he’s healthy enough, because Doncic is with the Slovenian national team as it opened its training camp Monday before heading off to Greece for an Olympic qualifying tournament starting in a week.

Health was the question around Doncic’s availability as he played through a left ankle sprain and sore knees during the final couple of rounds of the playoffs, then suffered a chest bruise during the Finals which required pain-killing injections for him to play. The Slovenian team’s medical staff examined his ankles and knees, then cleared him to play.

Slovenia is one of six teams in the Greek Olympic qualifying tournament, which tips off July 2 — one team from that group will advance to the Paris Olympics. Slovenia with Doncic is one of the favorites, along with the host Greece staring Giannis Antetokounmpo (who has returned from the calf strain that kept him out of the playoffs). The other teams in the mix are Croatia, New Zealand, Dominican Republic, and Egypt.

