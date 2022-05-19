MANCHESTER CITY AND LIVERPOOL VIE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, THIS SUNDAY, MAY 22 AT 11 A.M. ET

Season-Ending Matches on NBC, USA Network, Peacock, CNBC, SYFY, GOLF Channel, Telemundo & Universo at 11 a.m. ET; Pregame Coverage Begins at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock

Nine Matches on Peacock at 11 a.m. ET, with Five Exclusive Matches; Special Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Available on Peacock at 11 a.m. ET

For First Time on Championship Sunday NBC Sports’ Studio On-site at Anfield; Match Commentary Team On-Site at the Etihad

Telemundo Deportes to Call Both Man City-Aston Villa & Liverpool-Wolverhampton Wanderers Live On-Site in Spanish-Language

Brentford’s Christian Eriksen and Musician Fatboy Slim Featured in New Episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW Sunday, April 24 on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 19, 2022 – NBC Sports wraps up a massive Premier League season with “Championship Sunday,” featuring all 10 matches presented live simultaneously this Sunday, May 22 at 11 a.m. ET, across Peacock and the networks of NBCUniversal.

Peacock will have nine of the matches live, plus Goal Rush will stream on Peacock, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

The dramatic race for the Premier League title comes down to the final day as first-place Manchester City (90 points) and second-place Liverpool (89), who enter Championship Sunday separated by one point atop the table, vie to lift the Premier League trophy. City and Liverpool have combined to win the past four Premier League titles: Manchester City in 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2020-21, and Liverpool in 2019-20.

Manchester City, who drew West Ham, 2-2, last weekend, host Aston Villa this Sunday at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. Live on-site from Etihad Stadium, Arlo White, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux will call the match on NBC and Peacock, and Telemundo Deportes’ Andres Cantor and Manuel Sol will call the action in Spanish on Telemundo.

Liverpool, who defeated Southampton, 2-1, on Tuesday to move within one point of Man City, host Wolverhampton Wanderers at 11 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Jim Proudfoot and Andy Townsend will call the action live on USA Network, and Telemundo Deportes’ Copan Alvarez and Eduardo Biscayart will call the match on Universo from Anfield.

This weekend, NBC Sports’ Premier League studio show will travel to the U.K. to host the Championship Sunday shows live on-site for the first time . Rebecca Lowe hosts Sunday’s shows from a pitchside desk at Anfield alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle, former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe, and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard.

Coverage on Sunday begins with Premier League Mornings at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock, and continues at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network leading up to the Championship Sunday matches at 11 a.m. ET. Following the matches, Goal Zone airs from 1-2 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network, and continues from 2-3 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Telemundo Deportes’ coverage on Sunday begins with pre-game show La Liga Premier Extra at 10 a.m. ET and wraps up with one-hour post-game show 3er Tiempo at 1 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Universo.

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by Roger Bennett and Michael Davies, features Brentford’s Christian Eriksen and musician Fatboy Slim this Sunday on Peacock.

This season, Peacock streamed all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock featured studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

Following are the networks and announcers for “Championship Sunday,” (LIVE, Sunday at 11 a.m. ET):

Match Platform Commentators Manchester City v. Aston Villa NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Arlo White, Lee Dixon, Graeme Le Saux Liverpool v. Wolverhampton Wanderers USA Network, Universo Jim Proudfoot, Andy Townsend Arsenal v. Everton Peacock, CNBC Bill Leslie, Alan Smith Norwich City v. Tottenham Peacock, SYFY Tony Jones, Efan Ekoku Burnley v. Newcastle Peacock, GOLF Channel Ian Crocker, Andy Walker Brentford v. Leeds United Peacock Seb Hutchinson, Andy Hinchcliffe Brighton & Hove Albion v. West Ham Peacock Gary Taphouse, Matt Upson Chelsea v. Watford Peacock David Stowell, Leon Osman Crystal Palace v. Manchester United Peacock Jacqui Oatley, Rob Green Leicester City v. Southampton Peacock Phil Blacker, Gary Birtles

