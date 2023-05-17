MANCHESTER CITY CAN CLINCH PREMIER LEAGUE THREE-PEAT WITH VICTORY AGAINST CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, MAY 21, AT 11 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO

With a Win, Manchester City Would Raise the Premier League Trophy for the Third Consecutive Season and Fifth Time in Past Six Years

Second-Place Arsenal -- Four Points Behind Manchester City -- Visit Nottingham Forest this Sat., May 20, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo; City Clinch PL Title with Arsenal Loss

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During Multi-Match Window this Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 17, 2023 – Manchester City host Chelsea at 11 a.m. ET this Sunday, May 21, on USA Network and Telemundo and would clinch the club’s third consecutive Premier League title with a victory, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Manchester City, who are four points ahead of second-place Arsenal with one match in hand and have won 11 consecutive league matches, defeated Everton, 3-0, on Sunday. With a win over Chelsea this weekend, Manchester City would raise the Premier League trophy for the fifth time in the past six years, a feat last accomplished by Manchester United from 1995-96 to 2000-01. The last three-peat champion in the Premier League was Manchester United (2006-07 – 2008-09). Peter Drury, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from the Etihad Stadium.

Second-place Arsenal, who lost to Brighton & Hove Albion, 3-0, last weekend, visit Nottingham Forest this Saturday, May 20, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo. Manchester City would clinch the Premier League title with an Arsenal loss. Drury and Dixon will call the action live from The City Ground.

Manchester City title clinching scenarios this weekend :

· Arsenal loss at Nottingham Forest · Arsenal draw at Nottingham Forest AND Manchester City draw/win v. Chelsea · Manchester City win v. Chelsea

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, leading into Tottenham hosting Brentford at 7:30 a.m. ET (USA Network). Four matches will be presented live at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday: Bournemouth v. Manchester United (USA Network, Universo), Liverpool v. Aston Villa (Peacock), Fulham v. Crystal Palace (Peacock), and Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Everton (Peacock). Peacock will also present the Liverpool-Aston Villa match live in Spanish. The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

On Sunday, Premier League Mornings begins at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network leading into West Ham v. Leeds United (USA Network, Telemundo) at 8:30 a.m. ET. At 9 a.m. ET, Southampton visit Brighton & Hove Albion on Peacock.

Following Manchester City-Chelsea (11 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo) is Goal Zone at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. If Manchester City clinch the title this weekend, Goal Zone will present special bonus coverage of the Trophy Presentation live on USA Network and Peacock.

This week’s coverage concludes Monday, May 22, with Leicester City visiting third-place Newcastle at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday and Sunday Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard. On Monday, Lowe hosts alongside Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe.

This season, Peacock will once again stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

