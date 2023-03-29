MANCHESTER CITY HOST LIVERPOOL THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 1, AT 7:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK

First-Place Arsenal Host Leeds United Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

Third-Place Manchester United Visit Fifth-Place Newcastle Sunday, Apr. 2, at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock this Saturday During 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 29, 2023 – Second-place Manchester City host Liverpool this Saturday, Apr. 1, at 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

In their most recent Premier League match on Mar. 11, Manchester City defeated Crystal Palace, 1-0, behind a penalty from Erling Haaland, who leads the PL with 28 goals. City are unbeaten in their past six PL matches and are eight points behind first-place Arsenal with one fewer match played. Liverpool lost to Bournemouth, 1-0, on Mar. 11. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from the Etihad Stadium. Peacock will also present the match live in Spanish.

Coverage this weekend begins with Premier League Mornings Saturday at 7 a.m. ET on Peacock leading into Manchester City-Liverpool. Five matches will be presented live Saturday at 10 a.m. ET: first-place Arsenal v. Leeds United (USA Network, Universo), Bournemouth v. Fulham (Peacock), Brighton & Hove Albion v. Brentford (Peacock), Crystal Palace v. Leicester City (Peacock), and Nottingham Forest v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea host Aston Villa on USA Network and Universo.

On Sunday, Premier League Mornings begins at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Southampton visiting West Ham at 9 a.m. ET (USA Network) in matchup between two clubs in the relegation zone. Then at 11:30 a.m. ET, third-place Manchester United visit fifth-place Newcastle on USA Network and Telemundo. Drury and Le Saux will call the match live from St. James’ Park.

This weekend’s action concludes Monday, Apr. 3, with fourth-place Tottenham visiting Everton at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday and Sunday Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard. Paul Burmeister hosts Monday’s shows alongside Mustoe and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

This season, Peacock will once again stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Crystal Palace, the relegation picture, and more. “The 2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass , the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/ .

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, SuperMotocross World Championship, golf, Olympic sports, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league .

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Apr. 1 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings Peacock Sat., Apr. 1 7:30 a.m. Manchester City v. Liverpool Peacock Sat., Apr. 1 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Apr. 1 10 a.m. Arsenal v. Leeds United USA Network, Universo Sat., Apr. 1 10 a.m. Bournemouth v. Fulham Peacock Sat., Apr. 1 10 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Brentford Peacock Sat., Apr. 1 10 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Leicester City Peacock Sat., Apr. 1 10 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock Sat., Apr. 1 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Apr. 1 12:30 p.m. Chelsea v. Aston Villa USA Network, Universo Sat., Apr. 1 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sun., Apr. 2 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Apr. 2 9 a.m. West Ham v. Southampton USA Network Sun., Apr. 2 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Apr. 2 11:30 a.m. Newcastle v. Manchester United USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Apr. 2 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Mon., Apr. 3 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., Apr. 3 3 p.m. Everton v. Tottenham USA Network, Universo Mon., Apr. 3 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

–NBC SPORTS–