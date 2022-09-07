MANCHESTER CITY & PL LEADING SCORER ERLING HAALAND HOST HARRY KANE & TOTTENHAM IN MATCHUP OF UNBEATENS THIS SATURDAY, SEPT. 10, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO

First-Place Arsenal Host Everton this Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Presented Live on Peacock this Saturday During 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 7, 2022 – Premier League leading goal scorer Erling Haaland and Manchester City host Harry Kane and Tottenham in a matchup between this season’s two remaining unbeaten clubs this Saturday, Sept. 10, at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, highlighting Premier League action across NBC Sports this week.

Manchester City drew Aston Villa, 1-1, last weekend and Tottenham beat Fulham, 2-1. Haaland leads the Premier League with 10 goals in six matches this season, including two hat tricks, while Kane is tied for third with five goals. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the action live from the Etihad Stadium.

This weekend’s coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Mornings on USA Network, followed by Chelsea visiting Fulham at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

Four matches will be presented live at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday: Liverpool v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (USA Network, Universo), Leicester City v. Aston Villa (Peacock), Bournemouth v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock), and Southampton v. Brentford (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

On Sunday, Premier League Mornings begins at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network ahead of West Ham hosting Newcastle (USA Network and Telemundo) and first-place Arsenal hosting Everton (Peacock) at 9 a.m. ET.

At 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Manchester United visit Crystal Palace on USA Network and Telemundo. Manchester United topped Arsenal, 3-1, last weekend behind two goals from Marcus Rashford, marking Manchester United’s fourth consecutive win and the Gunners’ first defeat of the season. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Selhurst Park.

This weekend’s match coverage concludes on Monday, Sept. 12 as head coach Jesse Marsch and Leeds United host Nottingham Forest at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Following Leeds United-Nottingham Forest is Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League and Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard. Paul Burmeister hosts Monday’s shows alongside Earle and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

This season, Peacock will once again stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

NBC SPORTS & PREMIER LEAGUE TO BRING “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL TO PHILADELPHIA ON OCTOBER 15-16

NBC Sports and the Premier League are traveling to Philadelphia for the next Premier League Mornings Live fan festival, on October 15-16. The two-day fan festival will take place at Dilworth Park, located outside of Philadelphia’s City Hall in Center City, and features live action from nine Premier League fixtures presented across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Telemundo and Universo.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Arsenal losing their first match of the season to Manchester United, Chelsea topping West Ham, and more. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

Matches in Play for Premier League Pick ‘Em:

Date Time (ET) Match Sat., Sept. 10 12:30 p.m. – USA Network, Telemundo Manchester City v. Tottenham Sun., Sept. 11 9 a.m. – USA Network, Telemundo West Ham v. Newcastle Sun., Sept. 11 9 a.m. – Peacock Arsenal v. Everton Sun., Sept. 11 11:30 a.m. – USA Network, Telemundo Crystal Palace v. Manchester United Mon., Sept. 12 3 p.m. – USA Network, Universo Leeds United v. Nottingham Forest

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass, the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, golf, Olympic sports, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Sept. 10 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Sept. 10 7:30 a.m. Fulham v. Chelsea USA Network, Universo Sat., Sept. 10 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Sept. 10 10 a.m. Liverpool v. Wolverhampton Wanderers USA Network, Universo Sat., Sept. 10 10 a.m. Leicester City v. Aston Villa Peacock Sat., Sept. 10 10 a.m. Bournemouth v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Sat., Sept. 10 10 a.m. Southampton v. Brentford Peacock Sat., Sept. 10 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Sept. 10 12:30 p.m. Manchester City v. Tottenham USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Sept. 11 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Sept. 11 9 a.m. West Ham v. Newcastle USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Sept. 11 9 a.m. Arsenal v. Everton Peacock Sun., Sept. 11 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Sept. 11 11:30 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Manchester United USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Sept. 11 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Mon., Sept. 12 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., Sept. 12 3 p.m. Leeds United v. Nottingham Forest USA Network, Universo Mon., Sept. 12 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

