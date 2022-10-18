MANCHESTER UNITED HOST TOTTENHAM TOMORROW AT 3:15 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
Christian Pulisic and Chelsea Host Manchester United this Saturday, Oct. 22, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo, Highlighting Weekend Match Coverage
Midweek Action Kicks Off Today at 2:30 p.m. ET with Brighton & Hove Albion v. Nottingham Forest on USA Network and Universo
Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Presented Live on Peacock During Multi-Match Windows Tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. ET and Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
Premier League Stars Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, and Aaron Ramsdale Featured in New Episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW Saturday, Oct. 22 on Peacock
STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 18, 2022 – Manchester United host Harry Kane and third-place Tottenham tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 3:15 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, highlighting midweek Premier League action across NBC Sports.
Manchester United drew Newcastle, 0-0, on Sunday and sit in fifth-place, three points behind fourth-place Chelsea and seven points behind third-place Tottenham. Spurs defeated Everton, 2-0, last weekend. Kane, who scored in Saturday’s victory, ranks second in the Premier League this season with nine goals in 10 matches. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call the action live from Old Trafford. Peacock will also present the match live in Spanish.
Midweek action kicks off today at 2 p.m. ET with Premier League Live on USA Network, followed by Brighton & Hove Albion v. Nottingham Forest at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo and Crystal Palace v. Wolverhampton Wanderers at 3:15 p.m. ET on Peacock.
Wednesday’s coverage begins with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, followed by four matches live at 2:30 p.m. ET: Brentford v. Chelsea (USA Network, Universo), Bournemouth v. Southampton (Peacock), Newcastle v. Everton (Peacock), and Liverpool v. West Ham (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 2:30 p.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play. Following Manchester United-Tottenham (3:15 p.m. ET on Peacock) is Goal Zone at 5:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.
Midweek matches conclude on Thursday, Oct. 20, as Fulham host Aston Villa at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo and Jesse Marsch and Leeds United visit Leicester City at 3:15 p.m. on Peacock.
Paul Burmeister hosts the Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows on Tuesday and Thursday alongside former Premier League players Robbie Mustoe and Danny Higginbotham. Ahmed Fareed hosts Wednesday’s shows alongside Mustoe and Higginbotham.
This weekend’s coverage begins on Saturday, Oct. 22, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Mohamed Salah and Liverpool visiting Nottingham Forest at 7:30 a.m. ET (USA Network, Universo) and two matches live at 10 a.m. ET: Everton v. Crystal Palace (USA Network, Universo) and Premier League leading goal scorer Erling Haaland and second-place Manchester City hosting Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock). Peacock will also present the Manchester City-Brighton match in Spanish.
At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Chelsea host Manchester United on NBC, Peacock and Universo, followed by Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Stamford Bridge.
A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by Roger Bennett and Michael Davies, features Premier League stars Haaland, Kane, and Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this Saturday on Peacock after Chelsea-Manchester United.
On Sunday, Oct. 23, coverage begins with Premier League Live at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by four matches live at 9 a.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Leicester City (USA Network, Telemundo), Leeds United v. Fulham (CNBC), Southampton v. first-place Arsenal (Peacock), and Aston Villa v. Brentford (Peacock). Goal Rush will stream on Peacock at 9 a.m. ET. Then at 11:30 a.m. ET, Tottenham host Newcastle on USA Network and Telemundo. Drury and Le Saux will call the action live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The week’s coverage concludes on Monday, Oct. 24, with West Ham hosting Bournemouth at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.
Fareed hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League and Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard. Burmeister hosts Monday’s shows alongside Earle and Higginbotham.
This season, Peacock will once again stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.
THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe are joined by Arsenal legend and Hall of Famer Ian Wright live from last weekend’s Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest in Philadelphia. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.
Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.
PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM
NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).
Matches in Play for Premier League Pick ‘Em:
NBC SPORTS PUB PASS
For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass, the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/.
STREAMING ON PEACOCK
Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, golf, Olympic sports, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.
To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.
Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.
Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform
|Tues., Oct. 18
|2 p.m.
|Premier League Live
|USA Network
|Tues., Oct. 18
|2:30 p.m.
|Brighton & Hove Albion v. Nottingham Forest
|USA Network, Universo
|Tues., Oct. 18
|3:15 p.m.
|Crystal Palace v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Peacock
|Tues., Oct. 18
|4:30 p.m.
|Goal Zone
|USA Network
|Wed., Oct. 19
|2 p.m.
|Premier League Live
|USA Network
|Wed., Oct. 19
|2:30 p.m.
|Brentford v. Chelsea
|USA Network, Universo
|Wed., Oct. 19
|2:30 p.m.
|Newcastle v. Everton
|Peacock
|Wed., Oct. 19
|2:30 p.m.
|Liverpool v. West Ham
|Peacock
|Wed., Oct. 19
|2:30 p.m.
|Bournemouth v. Southampton
|Peacock
|Wed., Oct. 19
|2:30 p.m.
|Goal Rush
|Peacock
|Wed., Oct. 19
|3:15 p.m.
|Manchester United v. Tottenham
|Peacock
|Wed., Oct. 19
|5:15 p.m.
|Premier League Live
|Peacock
|Wed., Oct. 19
|5:30 p.m.
|Goal Zone
|Peacock
|Thurs., Oct. 20
|2 p.m.
|Premier League Live
|USA Network
|Thurs., Oct. 20
|2:30 p.m.
|Fulham v. Aston Villa
|USA Network, Universo
|Thurs., Oct. 20
|3:15 p.m.
|Leicester City v. Leeds United
|Peacock
|Sat., Oct. 22
|7 a.m.
|Premier League Mornings
|USA Network
|Sat., Oct. 22
|7:30 a.m.
|Nottingham Forest v. Liverpool
|USA Network, Universo
|Sat., Oct. 22
|9:30 a.m.
|Premier League Live
|USA Network
|Sat., Oct. 22
|10 a.m.
|Everton v. Crystal Palace
|USA Network, Universo
|Sat., Oct. 22
|10 a.m.
|Manchester City v. Brighton & Hove Albion
|Peacock
|Sat., Oct. 22
|Noon
|Premier League Live
|USA Network
|Sat., Oct. 22
|12:30 p.m.
|Chelsea v. Manchester United
|NBC, Peacock, Universo
|Sat., Oct. 22
|2:30 p.m.
|Goal Zone
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., Oct. 23
|THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW
|Peacock
|Sun., Oct. 23
|8 a.m.
|Premier League Mornings
|USA Network
|Sun., Oct. 23
|9 a.m.
|Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Leicester City
|USA Network, Telemundo
|Sun., Oct. 23
|9 a.m.
|Leeds United v. Fulham
|CNBC
|Sun., Oct. 23
|9 a.m.
|Southampton v. Arsenal
|Peacock
|Sun., Oct. 23
|9 a.m.
|Aston Villa v. Brentford
|Peacock
|Sun., Oct. 23
|9 a.m.
|Goal Rush
|Peacock
|Sun., Oct. 23
|11 a.m.
|Premier League Live
|USA Network
|Sun., Oct. 23
|11:30 a.m.
|Tottenham v. Newcastle
|USA Network, Telemundo
|Sun., Oct. 23
|1:30 p.m.
|Goal Zone
|USA Network
|Mon., Oct. 24
|2 p.m.
|Premier League Live
|USA Network
|Mon., Oct. 24
|3 p.m.
|West Ham v. Bournemouth
|USA Network, Universo
|Mon., Oct. 24
|5 p.m.
|Goal Zone
|USA Network
–NBC SPORTS–