MANCHESTER UNITED HOST TOTTENHAM TOMORROW AT 3:15 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea Host Manchester United this Saturday, Oct. 22, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo, Highlighting Weekend Match Coverage

Midweek Action Kicks Off Today at 2:30 p.m. ET with Brighton & Hove Albion v. Nottingham Forest on USA Network and Universo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Presented Live on Peacock During Multi-Match Windows Tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. ET and Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Premier League Stars Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, and Aaron Ramsdale Featured in New Episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW Saturday, Oct. 22 on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 18, 2022 – Manchester United host Harry Kane and third-place Tottenham tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 3:15 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, highlighting midweek Premier League action across NBC Sports.

Manchester United drew Newcastle, 0-0, on Sunday and sit in fifth-place, three points behind fourth-place Chelsea and seven points behind third-place Tottenham. Spurs defeated Everton, 2-0, last weekend. Kane, who scored in Saturday’s victory, ranks second in the Premier League this season with nine goals in 10 matches. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call the action live from Old Trafford. Peacock will also present the match live in Spanish.

Midweek action kicks off today at 2 p.m. ET with Premier League Live on USA Network, followed by Brighton & Hove Albion v. Nottingham Forest at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo and Crystal Palace v. Wolverhampton Wanderers at 3:15 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Wednesday’s coverage begins with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, followed by four matches live at 2:30 p.m. ET: Brentford v. Chelsea (USA Network, Universo), Bournemouth v. Southampton (Peacock), Newcastle v. Everton (Peacock), and Liverpool v. West Ham (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 2:30 p.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play. Following Manchester United-Tottenham (3:15 p.m. ET on Peacock) is Goal Zone at 5:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Midweek matches conclude on Thursday, Oct. 20, as Fulham host Aston Villa at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo and Jesse Marsch and Leeds United visit Leicester City at 3:15 p.m. on Peacock.

Paul Burmeister hosts the Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows on Tuesday and Thursday alongside former Premier League players Robbie Mustoe and Danny Higginbotham. Ahmed Fareed hosts Wednesday’s shows alongside Mustoe and Higginbotham.

This weekend’s coverage begins on Saturday, Oct. 22, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Mohamed Salah and Liverpool visiting Nottingham Forest at 7:30 a.m. ET (USA Network, Universo) and two matches live at 10 a.m. ET: Everton v. Crystal Palace (USA Network, Universo) and Premier League leading goal scorer Erling Haaland and second-place Manchester City hosting Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock). Peacock will also present the Manchester City-Brighton match in Spanish.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Chelsea host Manchester United on NBC, Peacock and Universo, followed by Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Stamford Bridge.

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by Roger Bennett and Michael Davies, features Premier League stars Haaland, Kane, and Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this Saturday on Peacock after Chelsea-Manchester United.

On Sunday, Oct. 23, coverage begins with Premier League Live at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by four matches live at 9 a.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Leicester City (USA Network, Telemundo), Leeds United v. Fulham (CNBC), Southampton v. first-place Arsenal (Peacock), and Aston Villa v. Brentford (Peacock). Goal Rush will stream on Peacock at 9 a.m. ET. Then at 11:30 a.m. ET, Tottenham host Newcastle on USA Network and Telemundo. Drury and Le Saux will call the action live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The week’s coverage concludes on Monday, Oct. 24, with West Ham hosting Bournemouth at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Fareed hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League and Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard. Burmeister hosts Monday’s shows alongside Earle and Higginbotham.

This season, Peacock will once again stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe are joined by Arsenal legend and Hall of Famer Ian Wright live from last weekend’s Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest in Philadelphia. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

Matches in Play for Premier League Pick ‘Em:

Date Time (ET) Match Wed., Oct. 19 2:30 p.m. – USA Network, Universo Brentford v. Chelsea Wed., Oct. 19 2:30 p.m. – Peacock Newcastle v. Everton Wed., Oct. 19 3:15 p.m. – Peacock Manchester United v. Tottenham Thurs., Oct. 20 2:30 p.m. – USA Network, Universo Fulham v. Aston Villa Thurs., Oct. 20 3:15 p.m. – Peacock Leicester City v. Leeds United Sat., Oct. 22 12:30 p.m. – NBC, Peacock, Universo Chelsea v. Manchester United Sun., Oct 23 9 a.m. – USA Network, Telemundo Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Leicester City Sun., Oct 23 9 a.m. – Peacock Southampton v. Arsenal Sun., Oct 23 9 a.m. – Peacock Aston Villa v. Brentford Sun., Oct 23 11:30 a.m. – USA Network, Telemundo Tottenham v. Newcastle Mon., Oct. 24 3 p.m. – USA Network, Universo West Ham v. Bournemouth

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass, the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, golf, Olympic sports, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Tues., Oct. 18 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Tues., Oct. 18 2:30 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Nottingham Forest USA Network, Universo Tues., Oct. 18 3:15 p.m. Crystal Palace v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock Tues., Oct. 18 4:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Wed., Oct. 19 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Wed., Oct. 19 2:30 p.m. Brentford v. Chelsea USA Network, Universo Wed., Oct. 19 2:30 p.m. Newcastle v. Everton Peacock Wed., Oct. 19 2:30 p.m. Liverpool v. West Ham Peacock Wed., Oct. 19 2:30 p.m. Bournemouth v. Southampton Peacock Wed., Oct. 19 2:30 p.m. Goal Rush Peacock Wed., Oct. 19 3:15 p.m. Manchester United v. Tottenham Peacock Wed., Oct. 19 5:15 p.m. Premier League Live Peacock Wed., Oct. 19 5:30 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Thurs., Oct. 20 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Thurs., Oct. 20 2:30 p.m. Fulham v. Aston Villa USA Network, Universo Thurs., Oct. 20 3:15 p.m. Leicester City v. Leeds United Peacock Sat., Oct. 22 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Oct. 22 7:30 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. Liverpool USA Network, Universo Sat., Oct. 22 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Oct. 22 10 a.m. Everton v. Crystal Palace USA Network, Universo Sat., Oct. 22 10 a.m. Manchester City v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Sat., Oct. 22 Noon Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Oct. 22 12:30 p.m. Chelsea v. Manchester United NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Oct. 22 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sun., Oct. 23 THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW Peacock Sun., Oct. 23 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Oct. 23 9 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Leicester City USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Oct. 23 9 a.m. Leeds United v. Fulham CNBC Sun., Oct. 23 9 a.m. Southampton v. Arsenal Peacock Sun., Oct. 23 9 a.m. Aston Villa v. Brentford Peacock Sun., Oct. 23 9 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sun., Oct. 23 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Oct. 23 11:30 a.m. Tottenham v. Newcastle USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Oct. 23 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Mon., Oct. 24 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., Oct. 24 3 p.m. West Ham v. Bournemouth USA Network, Universo Mon., Oct. 24 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network





