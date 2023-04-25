MATCH OF THE YEAR: FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY WITH TITLE HOPES ON THE LINE TOMORROW, WED., APRIL 26, AT 3 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Coverage Begins at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock with Special 60-Minute Pregame Featuring Pitchside Desk at the Etihad

Peacock Also Presents Live Telemundo Deportes’ Coverage in Spanish & Special Premier League Data Zone Stream

Manchester City Trail Arsenal by Only Five Points with Two Games in Hand; City’s Erling Haaland (32 Goals) Two Goals From Tying Premier League Single Season Scoring Record

Midweek Matches Begin this Afternoon with Crystal Palace Visiting Wolverhampton Wanderers at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock

Fifth-Place Tottenham Host Fourth-Place Manchester United as Race for European Qualification Heats Up this Thursday, Apr. 27, at 3:15 p.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 25, 2023 – In a crucial top-of-the-table matchup with title hopes on the line for both clubs, first-place Arsenal visit second-place Manchester City – who sit only five points behind the Gunners with two matches in hand – tomorrow, Wednesday, Apr. 26, at 3 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Arsenal have drawn each of their last three matches, including 3-3 v. Southampton on Friday, while Manchester City, who defeated Leicester City, 3-1, in their most recent Premier League match on Apr. 15, have won six consecutive PL matches. Peter Drury, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from the Etihad Stadium. Peacock kicks off coverage with a special 60-minute pre-match show at 2 p.m. ET as Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe will be joined by Drury, Dixon and Le Saux from a pitchside desk. The commentators will follow the match with a special 60-minute Goal Zone.

Peacock will also present the Manchester City-Arsenal match live in Spanish with Andres Cantor and Manuel Sol calling the action live. Additionally on Peacock, the Premier League Data Zone enhanced viewing experience will be available for the top-of-the-table clash.

PL leading goal scorer Erling Haaland, who had a brace against Leicester City, has 32 goals this season, tied with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (32 goals in 2017-18) for the most goals in a 38-match Premier League season. He trails Newcastle’s Andy Cole (1993-94) and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer (1994-95) by two goals for the most in any Premier League season (both 42-match seasons).

Midweek coverage begins this afternoon with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network followed by Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Crystal Palace at 2:30 p.m. ET (Peacock) and Aston Villa v. Fulham at 2:45 p.m. ET (Peacock). At 3 p.m. ET today, Leeds United host Leicester City on USA Network.

On Wednesday, match coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET as Nottingham Forest host Brighton & Hove Albion on Peacock. Two matches will be presented live at 2:45 p.m. ET on Peacock: Chelsea v. Brentford and West Ham v. Liverpool. Following Manchester City-Arsenal (3 p.m. ET on Peacock) is Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Midweek coverage concludes this Thursday, Apr. 27, as Everton host third-place Newcastle at 2:45 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo and Bournemouth visit Southampton at 2:45 p.m. ET on Peacock.

At 3:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, fifth-place Tottenham host fourth-place Manchester United on Peacock in a crucial match as the race for European qualification heats up. Joe Speight and Stephen Warnock will call the Tottenham-Manchester United match live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Premier League Data Zone feed will also be available for Tottenham-Manchester United on Peacock.

Ahmed Fareed hosts Tuesday’s Premier League Live shows alongside former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham. Lowe hosts Wednesday’s shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe. On Thursday, Paul Burmeister hosts coverage alongside Earle and Howard.

This season, Peacock will once again stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Tues., Apr. 25 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Tues., Apr. 25 2:30 p.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Crystal Palace Peacock Tues., Apr. 25 2:45 p.m. Aston Villa v. Fulham Peacock Tues., Apr. 25 3 p.m. Leeds United v. Leicester City USA Network Wed., Apr. 26 2 p.m. Premier League Live Peacock Wed., Apr. 26 2:30 p.m. Nottingham Forest v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Wed., Apr. 26 2:45 p.m. Chelsea v. Brentford Peacock Wed., Apr. 26 2:45 p.m. West Ham v. Liverpool Peacock Wed., Apr. 26 3 p.m. Manchester City v. Arsenal Peacock Wed., Apr. 26 3 p.m. Manchester City v. Arsenal Data Zone Feed Peacock Wed., Apr. 26 5 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Thur., Apr. 27 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Thur., Apr. 27 2:45 p.m. Everton v. Newcastle USA Network, Universo Thur., Apr. 27 2:45 p.m. Southampton v. Bournemouth Peacock Thur., Apr. 27 3:15 p.m. Tottenham v. Manchester United Peacock Thur., Apr. 27 3:15 p.m. Tottenham v. Manchester United Data Zone Feed Peacock Thur., Apr. 27 5:15 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Sat., Apr. 29 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Apr. 29 7:30 a.m. Crystal Palace v. West Ham USA Network Sat., Apr. 29 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Apr. 29 10 a.m. Brentford v. Nottingham Forest USA Network Sat., Apr. 29 10 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock Sat., Apr. 30 Noon Goal Zone USA Network, Peacock Sat., Apr. 30 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sat., Apr. 30 9 a.m. Fulham v. Manchester City USA Network, Telemundo Sat., Apr. 30 9 a.m. Manchester United v. Aston Villa Peacock Sat., Apr. 30 9 a.m. Newcastle v. Southampton Peacock Sat., Apr. 30 9 a.m. Bournemouth v. Leeds United Peacock Sat., Apr. 30 9 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Apr. 30 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Apr. 30 11:30 a.m. Liverpool v. Tottenham USA Network, Telemundo Sat., Apr. 30 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Mon., May 1 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., May 1 3 p.m. Leicester City v. Everton USA Network Mon., May 1 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

