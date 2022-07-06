MIKE TROUT, SHOHEI OHTANI & LOS ANGELES ANGELS VISIT BALTIMORE ORIOLES ON MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF THIS SUNDAY, JULY 10 LIVE AT NOON ET ON PEACOCK; PREGAME BEGINS AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK

Mark Gubicza (Angels Analyst) and Ben McDonald (Orioles Analyst) Join Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play) in MLB Sunday Leadoff Booth

NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed Hosts Pregame Coverage on Peacock at 11:30 a.m. ET, Alongside Former MLB Player Cliff Floyd

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 6, 2022 – Three-time American League MVP Mike Trout, 2021 AL MVP Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels visit the Baltimore Orioles from Oriole Park at Camden Yards on MLB Sunday Leadoff live this Sunday, July 10 at Noon ET on Peacock.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts Mark Gubicza (Angels analyst) and Ben McDonald (Orioles analyst). Benetti will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams.

Gubicza, a 14-year MLB veteran as a pitcher with the Royals and Angels, was a two-time All-Star (1988, 1989) and was part of Kansas City’s World Series-winning team in 1985. Gubicza currently serves as an Angels analyst on Bally Sports West.

McDonald was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1989 MLB Draft by the Orioles and had a nine-year career with Baltimore (1989-95) and Milwaukee (1996-97) as a pitcher. A collegiate standout at LSU, McDonald won the 1989 Golden Spikes Award as the nation’s best amateur player and led Team USA to a gold medal at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul. McDonald currently serves as an Orioles analyst on MASN.

This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff coverage begins with the pregame show at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock. NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed is the pre- and postgame host of MLB Sunday Leadoff and also serves as the in-game reporter.

Cliff Floyd, a 17-year MLB veteran as an outfielder and first baseman, will serve as this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff pre- and postgame analyst alongside Fareed. Floyd won the 1997 World Series with Marlins, the franchise’s first-ever title, and was named an All-Star in 2001. He currently serves as an analyst on MLB Network and Sirius XM Radio and was an analyst on MLB Sunday Leadoff for the Mets-Marlins game on June 26.

Rob Friedman, aka PitchingNinja, will also join the pregame show to provide pitching breakdowns.

How to Watch:

Date Show Time (ET) Platform Sun., July 10 MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame 11:30 a.m. Peacock Sun., July 10 Angels vs. Orioles Noon Peacock

Commentators:









Play by Play: Jason Benetti Analysts: Mark Gubicza and Ben McDonald Pre- and Postgame Host/In-game Reporter: Ahmed Fareed Pre- and Postgame Analyst: Cliff Floyd



Beginning Sunday, May 8 with the debut game of MLB Sunday Leadoff, Peacock will live stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game for 18 consecutive weeks, with start times for the first six Sunday games at 11:30 a.m. ET and the following 12 Sunday games beginning at Noon ET. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pregame and post-game shows on Peacock.

On each of the 18 Sundays that Peacock presents a game, it will be scheduled as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day , when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin. Peacock will also be the exclusive home of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game – featuring top minor league prospects – which will be played during All-Star Week in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

For steps on how to watch MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock, click here.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Triple Crown horse racing, golf, INDYCAR, the USFL, Sunday Night Football, Olympic sports, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

2022 MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock Game Schedule

Date Time Matchup July 10 Noon ET Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles July 17 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays July 24 Noon ET Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies July 31 Noon ET Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays August 7 Noon ET Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians August 14 Noon ET San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals August 21 Noon ET Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians August 28 Noon ET Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins September 4 Noon ET Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates





