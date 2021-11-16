MOHAMED SALAH & LIVERPOOL HOST ARSENAL IN TOP-FIVE MATCHUP THIS SATURDAY, NOV. 20 AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK & UNIVERSO

Matchweek Begins Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET as Christian Pulisic & First-Place Chelsea Visit Jamie Vardy & Leicester City on NBCSN and Universo

Second-Place Manchester City Host Everton Sunday, Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Telemundo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show on Peacock This Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Game of Thrones Star and Leeds United Supporter Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Featured in New Episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW This Sunday at X p.m. ET on NBCSN

STAMFORD, Conn. – November 16, 2021 – Mohamed Salah and fourth-place Liverpool host fifth-place Arsenal in a top-five matchup this Saturday, Nov. 20 at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo, highlighting this weekend’s Premier League action across NBC Sports.

Liverpool lost to West Ham, 3-2, on Nov. 7 prior to the international break. Salah leads the Premier League with 10 goals this season, and is tied with Manchester United’s Paul Pogba for the most assists (seven). Arsenal defeated Watford, 1-0, on Nov. 7, and have won each of their past three PL matches. Arlo White and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Anfield.

The weekend’s coverage gets underway Saturday with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN, leading into Christian Pulisic and first-place Chelsea, who are unbeaten in their past five PL matches, visiting Jamie Vardy and Leicester City at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Universo. Vardy has scored seven goals this season, second-most in the Premier League behind Salah.

Six matches will be presented live at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday: Aston Villa – under head coach Steven Gerrard for the first time – v. Brighton & Hove Albion (NBCSN), Wolverhampton Wanderers v. West Ham (USA Network, Universo), Watford v. Manchester United (Peacock), Newcastle v. Brentford (Peacock), Norwich City – under head coach Dean Smith for the first time – v. Southampton (Peacock), and Burnley v. Crystal Palace (Peacock).

During Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET multi-match window, Goal Rush will stream on Peacock, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former U.S. Men’s National Team and Premier League player Tim Howard.

On Sunday, a two-hour Premier League Mornings begins at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN, followed by second-place Manchester City hosting Everton at 9 a.m. ET (NBCSN, Telemundo). Then at 11:30 a.m. ET, Leeds United visit Tottenham on NBCSN and Telemundo. White and Graeme Le Saux will call the action live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The weekend’s coverage concludes Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET with Goal Zone on NBCSN, followed by a new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by Roger Bennett and Michael Davies, featuring Game of Thrones star and Leeds United superfan Nikolaj Coster-Waldau at 3 p.m. ET.

This season, Peacock will stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On their latest episode, Earle and Mustoe react to City’s Manchester Derby victory, managerial movement around the Premier League, and more. The “2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

Matches in Play for Premier League Pick ‘Em:

Match Week 12 Date Time (ET) Match Sat., Nov. 20 10 a.m. – USA Network, Universo Wolverhampton Wanderers v. West Ham Sat., Nov. 20 10 a.m. – Peacock Norwich City v. Southampton Sat., Nov. 20 12:30 p.m. – NBC, Peacock, Universo Liverpool v. Arsenal Sun., Nov. 21 9 a.m. – NBCSN, Telemundo Manchester City v. Everton Sun., Nov. 21 11:30 a.m. – NBCSN, Telemundo Tottenham v. Leeds United

NBC SPORTS PUB PASS

For commercial establishments looking to show Premier League, they can get the NBC Sports Pub Pass, the new customizable platform specifically for the retail pub/restaurant market in the USA. The NBC Sports Pub Pass offers Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Restaurants and commercial establishments nationwide all the Premier League matches and programming specifically for commercial establishments – Live, Commercial-Free and On-Demand. To subscribe or to find out more information about the NBC Sports Pub Pass go to https://www.nbcpubpass.com/.

LIVE STREAMING

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live sports coverage on the service including the Tour de France, 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, Premier Lacrosse League, INDYCAR, Premiership Rugby, the 2021-22 Premier League season, Sunday Night Football, and Super Bowl LVI. Peacock Originals streaming on the service now include Lost Speedways, hosted by Dale Earnhardt, Jr.; Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts; My Pursuit: Life, Legacy & Jordan Burroughs; The Greatest Race; Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories & More, and In Deep with Ryan Lochte. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another, as well as The Dan Patrick Show, PFT Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

Premier League coverage will be available on Peacock Premium. Viewers can sign up at peacocktv.com. Peacock is currently available across devices, details here. Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers.

Premier League games on NBC and NBCSN will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. Coverage will be streamed via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for the Premier League this week (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Nov. 20 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings NBCSN Sat., Nov. 20 7:30 a.m. Leicester City v. Chelsea NBCSN, Universo Sat., Nov. 20 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live NBCSN Sat., Nov. 20 10 a.m. Aston Villa v. Brighton & Hove Albion NBCSN Sat., Nov. 20 10 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. West Ham USA Network, Universo Sat., Nov. 20 10 a.m. Watford v. Manchester United Peacock Sat., Nov. 20 10 a.m. Newcastle v. Brentford Peacock Sat., Nov. 20 10 a.m. Norwich City v. Southampton Peacock Sat., Nov. 20 10 a.m. Burnley v. Crystal Palace Peacock Sat., Nov. 20 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Nov. 20 Noon Premier League Live NBCSN Sat., Nov. 20 12:30 p.m. Liverpool v. Arsenal NBC, Peacock, Universo Sun., Nov. 21 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings NBCSN Sun., Nov. 21 9 a.m. Manchester City v. Everton NBCSN, Telemundo Sun., Nov. 21 11 a.m. Premier League Live NBCSN Sun., Nov. 21 11:30 a.m. Tottenham v. Leeds United NBCSN, Telemundo Sun., Nov. 21 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBCSN Sun., Nov. 21 3 p.m. THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW NBCSN

